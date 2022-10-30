Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder channels Interview with a Vampire for family Halloween looks

Stassi Schroeder finally revealed her family’s Halloween costumes, and they didn’t disappoint. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder fully embraced her favorite time of the year and stayed on theme for a family Halloween costume featuring her husband Beau Clark and their 1-year-old daughter Hartford.

It’s no secret that Stassi loves the spooky season of Halloween. And each year, she celebrates with as much enthusiasm as she can muster.

From decorating her home in antique pictures, spider webs, and an array of skeletons and other spooky figures to her annual Halloween party, Stassi is the absolute queen of the holiday.

This year is no different, and in typical Stassi fashion, she went all out for her family’s Halloween costume and ensured to pick a theme that would include each member of their little family of three.

With Halloween just around the corner, Stassi, Beau, and baby Hartford made their Halloween costume debut on social media, sharing the fun looks with her 2.7 million followers.

Channeling vibes of the iconic film Interview with a Vampire, the Schroeder-Clark household was filled with thrills and fright.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder debuts family Halloween costumes

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi stunned her fans and followers by finally revealing their 2022 Halloween costume theme — Interview with a Vampire.

In the first perfectly posed snap, Stassi knelt down while she donned a deep, emerald green ball gown, complete with a matching satin choker for her character costume of Madeleine, originally played by actress Domiziana Giordano. Her hair was swept back in an updo, which showed off her makeup.

Completing her Vampiress look, Stassi opted for a pale foundation and added fake blood, which dripped down at the corner of her mouth.

Standing next to Stassi was little Hartford, who naturally assumed the character of Kirsten Dunst‘s Claudia. Her look matched her momma with a full-length ball gown in a gorgeous blue hue. Although Stassi had hoped Hartford would rock a wig with the look, it’s clear the little one wasn’t a huge fan of the wig as it lay sprawled out in front of them.

To top off the family portrait, Beau stood over his two beauties with his hands clasped in front of him. Unlike Hartford, Beau was able to keep his wig atop his head, the long blond tresses were a nod to Tom Cruise‘s character Lestat from the movie.

In the following shots, Stassi shared a close up look her and Beau’s faces. If there was any question if the parents missed out on wearing fangs with their costumes, they most certainly didn’t.

Stassi completed the series of snaps with their inspiration photos, sharing stills from the 1994 smash hit movie.

Followers praise Stassi for commitment to Halloween

Stassi’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the effort the family put into their costumes for the year.

Among the array of compliments, Stassi’s longtime friend and former Pump Rules co-star Kristina Kelly commented, “You win Halloween.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “This is everything 🧛‍♂️.”

Yet another said it best, simply expressing, “Iconic.”

Other followers shared comments including various emojis.

From heart eye emojis telling the reality television personality that they “loved” the looks, to flame emojis with sentiments pointing out that the costumes went “hard af,” it’s clear Stassi’s fans are impressed.

