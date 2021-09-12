Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Beau Clark

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder celebrates her first wedding anniversary with husband, Beau Clark. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has had a wild ride in the last year. And although not all of the changes have been pleasant, they haven’t all been catastrophic either.

And one of the moments easily worth celebrating is her one-year wedding anniversary to her husband Beau Clark. The two were wed in September of 2020 despite the various obstacles set in their way thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding may not have happened quite as they had anticipated but the pair managed to make it special regardless.

Stassi recently took to social media to gush about her love for her husband, and share when she knew that Beau was going to be the man for her.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate first wedding anniversary

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a sweet photo in celebration of her first wedding anniversary with Beau. Instead of going for the usual kissy or sappy wedding photo to accompany the anniversary caption, Stassi went sideways and shared a silly picture of her hubby.

In the pic, Beau is pictured at the airport wearing a grey suit, bow tie, red sneakers, and a ball cap. However, it’s not his outfit that is the focal point of the picture. Instead, it’s the sign he’s holding that reads “Princess.”

Stassi’s caption gives context to the snap and reveals why this moment was monumental in their relationship.

“Happy 1 year wedding anniversary to the man I knew I was destined to marry when he picked me up at the airport like this. I love you,” Stassi wrote.

Over on Beau’s Instagram, he shared his own message to Stassi.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to my Amazing Wife who’s letting me go out to a Rams Game on our special day! To my amazing wife for my little Baby Rams Fan! To my amazing wife for loving me and wearing the football outfits I bought her, and pretending to like them! I love you! Whose House?! Stassi’s House!” he wrote.

At the time of their wedding, Stassi and Beau already knew that they were going to be parents in just a few short months, and in January of this year, the pair welcomed their daughter Hartford into the world.

Baby Hartford was the first baby born in the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Following Hartford’s birth, three other Vanderpump Rules alums also welcomed their own children. As fans know, Lala Kent then welcomed her daughter Ocean with fiance Randall Emmett in March. Then Brittany Cartwright welcomed her son, Cruz, with her husband Jax Taylor, and finally, at the end of April, Scheana Shay welcomed her daughter Summer Moon with her now-fiance, Brock Davies.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 will be missing familiar faces, see addition of newbies

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is set to hit Bravo in just a few short weeks, and it will feature some new faces. Unfortunately, 2020 saw the exit of several familiar faces from the hit show. Stassi and Beau were among quite the list of VPR stars who were let go from the show after accusations of racism involving co-star Faith Stowers.

In addition to Stassi and Beau, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor also announced they would not be returning to the show.

However sad that may be, castmember Lala Kent says that the addition of new faces won’t be as startling as fans may be anticipating.

“You’ll see new faces,” Lala shared. “But they will not be as heavily shoved down your throat as they were Season 8.”

She also confirmed that the storylines for the newcomers won’t be “tremendous” but promises there will be plenty of drama.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.