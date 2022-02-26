Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark share ‘favorite’ video of daughter Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark shared an adorable video of daughter Hartford. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark recently shared another adorable video of their daughter, Hartford.

Baby Hartford recently celebrated her first birthday and, naturally, Stassi and Beau threw an elaborate bash for the occasion. Since welcoming Hartford in January 2021, the couple has continuously kept their fans and followers updated with all of Hartford’s milestones.

In the newest video shared to Stassi and Beau’s shared social media account for their podcast, they shared a video of Hartford as she played with bubbles and Beau couldn’t help but gush about his little girl.

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark gush over daughter Hartford playing with bubbles

Over on their shared Instagram account, Stassi and Beau posted a video of Hartford playing barefoot with bubbles being blown in her direction.

The video also featured Hartford adorably mimicking the action of blowing bubbles and spinning in circles before softly falling over and landing on her bottom.

“In case you need to smile today 💗,” they captioned the post.

Stassi couldn’t resist weighing in on their newest post and Beau responded by cheekily making fun of his wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Bubbles FTW everyday 😍,” Stassi lovingly commented.

Beau couldn’t help but poke fun at her acronym.

“@stassischroeder I know you meant ‘for the win’ but I’m pretty sure that means ‘eff the world’😂,” Beau commented back.

He then also added another (less commonly used) meaning FTW could stand for.

“or Free the Whales,” he shared.

Pic credit: @thegoodthebadthebaby/Instagram

Beau also shared the video to his Instagram Stories where he revealed this was one of his favorite videos of his little girl.

“This is prob my fav video of my daughter [heart eye emoji],” Beau wrote for the Stories caption.

Pic credit: @thegoodthebadthebogie/Instagram

Stassi and Beau celebrated Hartford’s birthday with an extravagant bash

Back in January, Stassi and Beau celebrated Hartford’s first birthday with their closest family and friends. The bash was as luxurious as Stassi’s longtime fans have come to expect.

The elaborate decorations included a forest theme that Stassi began decorating for right after wrapping up the Christmas season. Stassi and Beau also created an entire photo gallery wall adorned with all things Hartford related, including professional shots of the little one.

And to top it all off, Hartford’s parents also used custom-made Hartford wrapping paper for all of her gifts that featured a pattern of her photos from a previous photoshoot.

There’s clearly plenty of love to go around for baby Hartford, and the latest video shared by Stassi and Beau is just one of many.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.