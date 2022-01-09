Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate daughter Hartford’s first birthday

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated their daughter Hartford’s first birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark hit a huge milestone with their daughter, Hartford. The little one celebrated her first birthday on January 7 and her parents threw an extravagant party complete with balloons, presents, cake, and friends.

Given Stassi’s love for holidays including Halloween and Christmas, it’s no surprise that Hartford’s first birthday was a luxurious bash. The celebration included family and friends, and even some of Stassi and Beau’s former VPR co-stars.

Several attendees took to social media to wish Hartford all the best.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s daughter Hartford celebrates first birthday in style

Stassi and Beau enlisted some help from friends to prepare for Hartford’s birthday party and Stassi’s best friend, and former co-star, Katie Maloney seemed more than happy to oblige.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared a shot of Katie helping with preparations and hot gluing flowers on some decorations.

“Now I got @musickillskate doing mom s**t,” she captioned the picture.

In another shot, Stassi, Hartford, and Katie all looked gorgeous as they posed for a sweet photo.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Stassi began preparing for Hartford’s birthday party right after Christmas. The crafty mom of one decided to incorporate many of her Christmas decorations into the forest-themed event.

The elaborate decorations were everything longtime fans love about Stassi’s style. It was above and beyond the average baby birthday party.

Stassi also shared shots to her Instagram Stories showing off custom-made wrapping paper used to wrap all of Hartford’s presents, and a customer gallery wall full of elaborate frames and pictures of baby Hartford.

“Hartford wrapping paper… obvi[ously],” Stassi captioned the first shot.

The other shot of the gallery wall was similarly captioned, “Hartford gallery wall… also obvi[ously].”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules alums show love for baby Hartford on her first birthday

Several Vanderpump Rules alums joined in the celebration as well.

Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent were all in attendance to love on Hartford. Brittany took to her own Instagram Stories and shared a selfie of herself holding Scheana’s daughter Summer Moon, along with Stassi and Hartford, and Scheana holding Lala’s daughter, Ocean.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram & @lalakent/Instagram

The only Vanderpump Rules baby boom child missing from the celebration was Brittany’s son, Cruz, who wasn’t well the day of the party.

Over on Lala’s Instagram, the Give Them Lala founder shared a sweet snap of her holding Hartford while the two gaze into each other’s eyes.

“The birthday girl, all chic AF,” she captioned the post.

Speaking of being “chic,” Hartford’s outfit was as elaborate as her party, naturally. She wore a frilly light yellow puffed dress complete with little ruffles over her shoulders.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Although Hartford was center stage for her big day, Stassi also took a moment to celebrate the milestone for herself and Beau as they celebrated their first year as parents.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

“Okay but it’s a celebration for us too. One year down as parents,” she captioned a picture of her and Beau kissing.

What a day indeed!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.