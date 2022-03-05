Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump gets back to work after horseback riding accident

SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump gave her fans and followers another update following her recent horse riding accident. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules top dog, Lisa Vanderpump, isn’t letting her recent horseback riding accident slow her down. Despite the drastic injuries she sustained from the incident, Lisa is still hard at work building her various businesses and brands.

The horse riding fiasco landed Lisa in the hospital with her leg broken in four places and a severely bruised back. Thankfully, Lisa is expected to make a full recovery and is slowly healing from the ordeal. The accident also left a massive impact on Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, who was afraid his wife would never be able to ride again.

It seems her work ethic still remains unmatched as Lisa recently took to social media with another update on her recovery – and she looks mighty fine for someone on the mend.

Lisa Vanderpump shares update after horse riding accident leaves her with a broken leg and bruised back

The SUR boss took to her Instagram with another post reassuring her fans, followers, and loved ones that she is on the mend and making strides in her recovery.

She uploaded a photo of herself with her leg still in a cast while she sat in a red handicap scooter. Although the idea of being in a scooter may be daunting for some, Lisa seems to have taken her current situation in stride. She smiled for the snap while one of her pups sat in the basket of the scooter.

“Well we are still getting work done! #vanderpumpparis #vanderpumpalain,” Lisa captioned the upbeat post.

It didn’t take long for other Bravolebrities to show love and support for Lisa in the post’s comments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “Only you!! 👏🏽❤️”

And Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow shared, “Love it!”

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd didn’t want her to ride again after her horseback accident

Although Lisa has made monumental strides in her recovery following the accident, her husband Ken wasn’t able to hide his worry. Shortly after the horseback riding incident, Ken spoke to TMZ where he explained that he may not be comfortable with Lisa ever riding a horse again.

“I think maybe that was her last ride,” Ken shared. “I wouldn’t let her ride again.”

Ken carried on to explain watching his wife being thrown from the horse was a horrible experience.

“When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock,” he said.

However, in the weeks since her accident, Lisa has healed so much that she was able to visit her beloved horse.

Despite the scary incident, Lisa made it clear in her post that there are no hard feelings following the accident.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.