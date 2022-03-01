Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies recently slid into the DMs of a Bachelor alum

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed her fiance Brock Davies recently DM’d an alum from The Bachelor. Pic credit: Bravo/@brock__davies/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently revealed her fiancé Brock Davies slid into the DMs of a recent alum from The Bachelor.

As it turns out, Scheana and Brock are big fans of The Bachelor and tune in weekly to watch it unfold. Clayton Echard is the current Bachelor, and it seems that one of the contestants vying for his heart also caught Brock’s eye — sort of.

The woman in question was not all that surprising given the impact she had on The Bachelor’s current season and is none other than the Season’s villain, Shanae Ankney.

Scheana opened up about the situation during a new episode of her podcast and shared details about their exchange.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay says fiancé Brock Davies slid into a Bachelor alums DMs

During an episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana detailed the situation to Amanda Hirsch, host of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

According to Scheana, Brock told her he had reached out to Shanae to let her know he thought she made “great TV” with her appearance on the show.

Shanae seemingly appreciated the compliment and replied to Brock’s DM. From there, Scheana said Brock used the opportunity to tell Shenae about his business, Homebody.

Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall Brock worked heavily on his at-home training app during Season 9. The new venture caused waves in the group and even included a spat with James Kennedy when Brock reached out to the cast asking that they participate in a photoshoot for the company.

Scheana continued to share that Brock suggested Shanae consider reaching out if she “wants to get in the fitness space.”

When asked if she was angry about Brock DMing Shanae, Scheana clarified that she completely supported her beau and understands the importance of making those kind of connections.

“He wants to do — when the app eventually launches… but he wants to do a ‘Bachelor’ series. Because, I mean, it’s literally like a revolving door of new influencers coming in who, you know, think they’re the next coolest thing,” she said.

Brock and Scheana continue their wedding plans

Thankfully, Brock’s messages to Shanae were in a professional capacity and didn’t indicate any issues in his relationship with Scheana.

The two seem to be well on their way to tying the knot and recently shared their immense love for one another.

Scheana couldn’t help but gush about her love for Brock and the family they’re building together.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon, in April 2021, and according to Scheana, she’s looking forward to sharing her future husband and daughter’s last name.

“I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going,” she admitted. “I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.