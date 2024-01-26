Vanderpump Rules spoilers: Scandoval fallout kicks off Season 11, Ariana vents, and more frustration

The wait is finally over for the return of Vanderpump Rules and the fallout of Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules fans have anxiously awaited Season 11 after the explosive Season 10 reunion last May.

Next week, Season 11 premieres with the friend group still reeling from Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair.

Bravo has given Vanderpump Rules a little tease to hold them over to the premiere on Tuesday, January 30.

The network has dropped the first few minutes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It does not disappoint, either.

Ariana vents to Katie on Vanderpump Rules

The new season picks up three months after Scandoval broke. Ariana Madixx and Tom still live together, which Vanderpump Rules fans already know.

Katie Maloney — with her new haircut — stops by to pick up Ariana before heading out to shop for Something About Her. In her confessional, Katie updates viewers on how the sandwich shop is progressing.

Side note: Katie is wearing the same dress in her confessional that Kyle Richards wears in one of her confessionals on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Back at the house, Ariana goes off to Katie about Tom wanting to buy her out of the house. It’s also revealed that Tom’s in New Zealand filming Special Forces.

Ariana, via her confessional, said that she and Tom only speak through his assistant. Again, something Vanderpump Rules fans already knew. She also sounds off on Rachel and Tom still talking, taking aim at both of them.

More Scandoval fallout on Vanderpump Rules

The sneak peek also features a look at James Kennedy’s new house with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

They work together to build a cabinet when Ally brings up having a pool party, leading them to discuss how Tom stopped inviting James to pool parties when he was cheating on Ariana with Rachel.

James admits in his confessional that he’s feelings are hurt by what Tom did. The DJ isn’t just angry because Tom cheated with his ex-fiancee but also because Tom shut James out of the friend group.

At this point, James and Tom haven’t spoken. James doesn’t feel the two of them will be friends again, especially since Tom hasn’t reached out to him.

A flip of the scene has Brock Davies and Scheana Shay discussing Tom. Scheanna reveals Tom’s childhood best friend passed away, someone the friend group was also close with.

Scheana reveals she reached out to Tom when his friend passed but never heard back. It turns out Tom has her blocked on everything.

Brock and Scheana also deliver an update on Rachel’s stay in the mental health facility.

Oh yes, Scandoval is still very fresh in the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere. If the first few minutes are any indication, the rest of the premiere episode will be oh-so-good and well worth the wait.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.