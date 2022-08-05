Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay talks building her confidence and dealing with thinning hair

Scheana Shay shares her secret to covering up her thinning hairline. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has remained transparent throughout her motherhood journey, and she didn’t stop once her daughter Summer Moon was born in April 2021.

The Pump Rules OG suffered a devastating miscarriage back in 2020, and the ordeal left her concerned about whether or not she’d be able to be a mother at all. Thankfully, just five months later, Scheana announced she and her then-boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting once again.

Once their daughter was born, Scheana opened up about her difficult delivery and admitted if she and Brock wanted more kids in the future, they may need to consider a surrogate.

On top of her major health concerns, Scheana was also dealing with plenty of changes in her body brought on by her pregnancy. One of her biggest insecurities was her thinning hair.

According to Scheana, she lost a serious amount of hair once her pregnancy hormones rebalanced themselves following Summer Moon’s birth, and this left her feeling vulnerable.

However, in the year following Summer Moon’s arrival, Scheana has finally managed to find a way to deal with her insecurities surrounding her hair and hairline, and in a recent post to social media, she showed her followers and other moms how they can help lessen any concerns they have around postpartum hair loss.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shares her secret to covering postpartum hair loss

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared a video putting her biggest insecurity on full display, pointing out to her followers all the areas, specifically around her forehead, where her hair has thinned out the most.

She then delved into her greatest find to combat the look of thinning hair, and it just so happens to be ME Cosmetics scalp foundation. Scheana has partnered with the brand since learning about the product and previously gushed about what a difference it has made for her personally.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana admitted that since becoming a mom, she’s also fully embraced pulling her hair back and then said the product helps to camouflage the sparse areas around her face.

Over her years with the hit Bravo show, Scheana has been teased for constantly wanting to be filmed on her “good side,” which would hide the side of her head with the worst thinning.

She captioned the post, poking fun at herself, “Everyone always asks if I have any beauty hacks and my answer is @mecosmeticsusa! This scalp foundation has brought back my confidence both on and off camera. My hairline has always been an insecurity of mine and now that I have ME Cosmetics in my routine, I no longer worry about always being on my ‘good side’ 😉”

Scheana Shay partners with makeup brand that helped rebuild her confidence postpartum

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana didn’t hesitate to partner with the makeup brand after learning that one of their products would help her overcome her insecurities.

While speaking to Page Six at an event promoting their partnership, Scheana gushed, “I feel so confident in my hair game again.”

Scheana further admitted that her hair insecurities started prior to becoming a mom.

“If you watch the show, you know I have a good side and I have a bad side … my hairline typically goes back further on the right side. So that’s just always bothered me,” she added.

Thankfully, Scheana has found what works best for her and was more than happy to share her discovery with her followers.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.