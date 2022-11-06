Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay stuns in black sport bra for false lash promo

Scheana Shay impresses followers with a smooth transition for her false lash line promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has been taking the promotions for her latest Viva Verano false lashes very seriously.

The mom of one dropped her line of dramatic false lashes back in June. The release of lashes came in three styles, each of them representing one portion of her daughter’s name: Summer, Moon, and Honey.

At the time of their release, Scheana’s fans and followers were thrilled to see her newest endeavor, and she’s continued to feature the lashes in several posts since the brand went live.

Scheana’s co-star and longtime friend, Ariana Madix, also got on board and was more than happy to help promote Scheana’s business by posing for a snap with her BFF.

Scheana’s lashes join her other ventures, including her popular Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

In a recent post to social media, Scheana upped the ante once again by posting a flawless transition video where she set out to promote her lashes once again. However, it was her fit physique that may have stolen the show.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay sizzles in black sport bra while promoting her Viva Verano lash line

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared a video clip that displayed a before and after look featuring her lashes.

She executed the near-perfect transition for the video too, which is highly impressive.

In the first look, Scheana sported a black sports bra and tight black leggings while pulling a pink hoodie up over her head — and this is where the impressive transition took place.

After pulling the hoodie off of her, Scheana tossed it up and down in front of the lens. When the hoodie came back down and away from the lens, Scheana’s look had completely shifted. Now, she stunned in a dazzling silver halter top and black bottoms.

Her change in attire was to complement her completed makeup look that now included a dramatic set of her lashes.

Scheana captioned the post, “Peep the look before and after lashes 👀💖”

Scheana’s followers have differing opinions on the post

Scheana’s followers took to the comment section of the post and seemed divided in their opinions.

Lala Kent was one of the first to weigh in, and she naturally supported her friend and co-star.

“You look so freaking hot. Proud of you, scheashu. @vivaveranolashes,”

Scheana thanked her friend, responding, “@lalakent I learned from the best 😘 love you boo”

Other followers also seemed to love Scheana’s look, as several left an array of flame emojis on the post.

However, not everyone was impressed by the video and some hinted they couldn’t see the difference between her before and after.

“Looks exactly the same,” one follower wrote while another noted they thought the post was about her change in outfit, not her lashes.

Despite the division and potential confusion surrounding the post’s intent, what remains clear is that Scheana continues to up her social media game and is unlikely to let the naysayers bring her down.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.