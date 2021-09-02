Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay steps out with co-stars for first lunch since the baby boom

Scheana Shay was joined by her co-stars for their first lunch since the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The 2020 Vanderpump Rules baby boom took fans by storm. Four VPR stars all welcomed babies with their respective partners within months of one another earlier this year. And while fans have been keeping up with the little ones on social media, they haven’t been seen all together — until now.

Current Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent were joined by their former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright for a fun, baby-friendly, lunch.

It was a cuteness overload as all of the babies posed with their mommas for the first time together.

VPR ladies lunch together for the first time since the Vanderpump Rules baby boom

Although it seems that each of the mommas has met the other babies on different occasions, the lunch marked the first time that they’ve all been photographed together since their births.

Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed her daughter, Hartford, first. She was born in January. Quickly following Hartford was the birth of baby Ocean, who joined mom Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, in March. Then finally, in April, Brittany and Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz, and Scheana and her now-fiance, Brock Davies, welcomed their daughter Summer Moon.

Although the babies were all born relatively close together, busy schedules and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for everyone to get together for some much-needed bonding.

Fans were also anxious to see all the sweet faces come together. Thankfully, that day has finally come.

In the sweet snap shared to their respective Instagram pages, fans got their first look at what the group looks like all together. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits as they posed for the photo and all the babies were decked out in adorable outfits speaking to their specific personalities.

Over on Scheana’s post, she captioned the pic, “Mamas day out! We finally got all the bubs together!”

Not one to be left out of the moment, Lala and Scheana’s VPR co-star, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, took to her own Instagram stories and photoshopped herself and her “baby” (which was a bottle of tequila) into the shot.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Many have speculated whether or not Katie and her husband, Tom Schwartz, have had fertility trouble since they have yet to expand their family. During a recent interview, Tom revealed that while he loves all of his co-stars’ children, he doesn’t have baby fever just yet.

Will the Vanderpump Rules babies be making their debuts in Season 9?

Unfortunately, Vanderpump Rules fans won’t have the opportunity to see all four babies on the show in the upcoming season. Since both Brittany and Stassi were among the slew of cast members let go from the popular Bravo franchise, they won’t be returning for Season 9.

But don’t be too disappointed. Both Lala and Scheana will be returning for Season 9 and both of their little ones are set to make their reality television debuts.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lala dished that Ocean will be joining her this season and that she knows how to work it for the camera.

“[Ocean’s] timing is impeccable, I will say,” Lala said at the time. “When we film Vanderpump, they’re only allowed to film for 20 minutes just because of their age, and she could be a terror.”

However, she confessed, “The second she knows she’s on camera, she calms herself down, and then when she’s wrapped, she’s back to screaming her head off. She’s a professional.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.