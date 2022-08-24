Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay soaks up post-wedding sun in bright bikini

Scheana Shay hangs out poolside following her wedding to Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The wedding bells may no longer be ringing now that Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have finally said “I do,” but there is still plenty of post-wedding fun to be had in Mexico.

Tying the knot on August 23, Scheana and Brock finally experienced their long-awaited wedding alongside their closest family and friends.

In addition to their family members, Scheana and Brock’s guest list also included several of their past and current Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Fired Pump Rules star Kristen Doute made an appearance at the wedding, as did former OG Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright.

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss stood in as bridesmaids on Scheana’s side, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz stood in as groomsmen for Brock.

Now that the wedding has come and gone, Scheana, Brock, and several of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars are still in Mexico enjoying every last minute of their getaway.

Taking to her social media, Scheana shared her first post-wedding photo and dazzled her followers in a bright-colored bikini.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay stuns in colorful bikini following wedding to Brock Davies

Over on her Instagram, Scheana switched gears from her previous posts showing off her white bridal attire and swapped it instead for a bright post-wedding bliss ensemble.

Lounging poolside in the luxurious Mexican resort, Scheana posed comfortably in the water while soaking up the tropical surrounding views.

She sat with her legs out in front of her and her arms supporting her from behind. She gazed away from the camera and overlooked the ocean instead.

Scheana’s toned abs were visible in her boldly colored bikini. The high-waisted bottoms featured a purple hue with pink and teal detailing, while her bikini top had a color-blocking pattern in the same colors.

“Post wedding pool vibes,” she captioned the post while simultaneously tagging the resort.

Scheana surprised with bridal celebration with Vanderpump Rules co-stars ahead of wedding

Prior to hopping on a flight to Mexico for their wedding, Scheana was surprised by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump with a bridal celebration hosted at Lisa’s Villa Rosa home.

The party featured romantic colors, including several shades of pink. The Pump Rules ladies showed out for Scheana’s celebration and fully embraced the floral theme.

Tom Schwartz captured a dazzling picture of Scheana in her pink dress, holding a cocktail, while enjoying a ride on Lisa Vanderpump’s swing.

Pic credit: @twschwa/Instagram

Other attendees also captured special moments from the party, including Scheana cutting the cake while surrounded by party guests.

Pic credit: @bradxbrad/Instagram

From pre-wedding celebrations to saying “I do,” Brock and Scheana have been surrounded by plenty of love as they step into the new chapter of their lives.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.