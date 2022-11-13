Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay slays Season 10 portrait looks with co-stars

Scheana Shay stunned followers with her Season 10 look and confirmed who her best friends are from the cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has wrapped filming for the year and is now in the hands of Bravo editors to cut the footage down to the best moments to share with the show’s fan base.

And part of the preparations for Season 10 includes the cast finally giving their fans and the show’s viewers a peek at what to expect in terms of the new season’s looks.

Scheana Shay is the queen of keeping her fans and followers updated with everything going on in her life — including the share of her latest Season 10 portrait look.

The mom of one is stunning as always, and given that she’s still sporting that newlywed glow, it’s no surprise that her look stole the center stage in a recent social media share.

But Scheana did opt to at least share the frame with two of her (arguably) favorite Pump Rules co-stars, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

Though Scheana and Ariana have been friends since the very early days of the hit Bravo franchise, Scheana has built a solid friendship with Raquel over recent months and had her friend’s back even as she faced criticism for hooking up with co-star Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shows off Season 10 portrait looks with co-stars Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss

Over on her Instagram, Scheana gave her followers a look at not only her gorgeous and bright Season 10 look, but she also let Ariana and Raquel’s looks perfectly complement hers.

Sandwiched between her friends, Scheana stunned in a vibrant, hot pink dress. Seen only from the side, Scheana’s dress perfectly hugged her curves, and the spaghetti-strapped number let her hint of a tan shine through.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Though her makeup was a full glam look, she went for a neutral color palette, including a neutral but glossy lip.

Her signature dark bob was braided back on one side, and the other flowed around to frame her face.

As for her co-stars, Ariana and Raquel’s looks were equally stunning.

Ariana’s outfit choice was a bold look and a new hue for the blonde beauty. Sporting a satin, purple jewel-toned top, Ariana was also posed to the side.

Though not much of her outfit was visible, it’s bound to be a show stopper as there was a hint that the sleeves included feathers at the end.

Ariana also went full glam with a neutral makeup look, and her blonde locks were perfectly curled and fell around her shoulders.

Rounding out the threesome, Raquel threw the camera her gentle pageant smile while also donning a pink ensemble. It seems Raquel’s attire fell somewhere between Scheana’s and Ariana’s.

It was a satin color, similar to that of Ariana’s, but in a pink hue, similar to Scheana’s.

Scheana captioned the post, “And we’re the three best friends… 💕💜”

Followers react to Scheana’s Season 10 look

It didn’t take long for Scheana’s followers to weigh in on the looks with their opinions, and the comments were overwhelmingly supportive.

One follower claimed the set of three friends were the “3 best ones!!!”

Another stated they “loved” the post and wondered when Season 10 would finally air.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

“#WinningTeam 😉,” another fan wrote.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

The compliments just kept rolling in for Scheana and her co-stars with an array of heart-eye and flame emojis seen throughout the comment section.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

It’ll be exciting to see all the Season 10 cast portraits, which will likely drop in tandem with a premiere date.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.