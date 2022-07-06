Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay sizzles in barely-there bikinis for Fourth of July fun

Scheana Shay flaunted her fit body for the Fourth of July celebrations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay left any of her personal body insecurities at the door when it came time to celebrate the Fourth of July with her fiance, Brock, and their 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon.

Since welcoming her daughter in April 2021, Scheana has been open about her journey of learning to embrace her mom-bod and giving herself the space and time to get back into shape. Although Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules saw Scheana acknowledge how hard it was not to compare herself to her co-star Lala Kent whose body seemed to bounce back in record time after giving birth, she has since managed to find peace with the changes.

In a recent post to social media, Scheana seemed more than happy to flaunt her bikini body in not one but two tiny bikini looks over the weekend, and she did not disappoint.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay flaunts fit physique in double bikini look for the Fourth of July

Taking to her Instagram stories, Scheana bared all for her fans and followers by giving them a peek at her bikini body while enjoying some family time with Brock and baby Summer.

In her first look, Scheana posed alongside her mini-me in matching star outfits — albeit Scheana’s was much more revealing than her daughter’s.

Scheana paired her denim bottoms with a blue, star-printed bikini top that featured an underboob cutout that left nearly nothing to the imagination. The Scheananigans podcast host accessorized the first look with a bucket hat and her signature brunette bob.

In the second Instagram story, Scheana changed up her look by swapping her blue bikini top for a red one. If it was possible to find a more revealing bikini top, Scheana managed to find it. The second bikini top removed the straps altogether, and the now-strapless number also included an underboob cutout.

For this video clip, Scheana posed solo and shot a more sultry look to the camera.

Although both bikini tops were rather risque, the mom-of-one delivered in looks and confidence.

Scheana and Brock prepare for their Mexico wedding

It seems that Scheana and Brock put their wedding plans on hold just long enough to participate in some Fourth of July fun. However, it’s safe to say they’re not playing around when planning their special day.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana recently shared two posts to her Instagram feed showing off looks from her Mexican vacation with Brock.

It remains unclear if they’ll stay in Mexico until their August wedding or if this was just part of the pre-planning for what is guaranteed to be an event to remember.

Scheana has previously indicated she would be open to filming their wedding for Vanderpump Rules, so fans will have to tune in to find out if that makes its way into Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.