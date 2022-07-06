Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay lashes out at critic claiming she needs to eat a ‘cheeseburger’

Scheana Shay clapped back at an online troll who told her she was too skinny. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has worked hard to get her body back into shape since welcoming her daughter Summer Moon in April 2021. Scheana has remained open with her fans and followers about her postpartum insecurities, including feelings of envy that bubbled up after watching her co-star Lala Kent bounce back after the March birth of her own daughter.

In the months following Summer Moon’s birth, Scheana has prioritized her health and wellness, often posting workout clips on her social media. And all of her hard work has certainly paid off. The mom of one has recently started flaunting her fit physique online, and while most of the comments left on recent posts are supportive, there are a select few who use the comment section to criticize Scheana.

In her most recent post online, featuring her current friend and co-star Lala Kent, Scheana lashed out at an online troll who criticized the new moms for being too thin.

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay calls out troll for criticizing her body

In her recent post, Scheana shared a picture of herself and Lala as they posed in tiny bikinis over the weekend. Both moms sizzled in their individual bikinis, with Scheana donning a red, strapless number and Lala going festive with an American flag bikini top.

Scheana and Lala struck their best poses and shot sultry looks to the camera. The post’s comment section was filled with support for both women; however, one comment of harsh criticism caught Scheana’s eye, and she wasn’t going to stand by and take the unkind remarks.

“Child, you both need to eat a cheeseburger or 2…” the commenter wrote. “As so many young [people] look up to you let’s remind them that it’s ok not be as skinny as you both look. Not everyone can look like that regardless.”

In response, Scheana clapped back at the notion she was starving herself to achieve her toned body.

“[Your] message is DISGUSTING. A: I had 3 cheeseburgers this weekend and B: I’ve worked my a** off to get my body back. How dare you insinuate I don’t eat.”

Scheana’s fit physique comes in time for her wedding to fiance Brock Davies

While Scheana’s response to the body-shaming comment confirms she’s put in both the time and effort to get her body back into shape, it couldn’t come at a better time.

In Season 9, Scheana and her then-boyfriend Brock Davies took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. Since then, the pair have confirmed they’re planning to tie the knot in Mexico sometime in August.

The precise date of their nuptials has been kept under wraps; however, when the day finally comes, it’s sure to be what longtime Vanderpump Rules fans have come to expect from Scheana.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.