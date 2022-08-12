Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay is unreachable while soaking up the sun poolside

Scheana Shay is soaking up all the sun she can this summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is living it up this summer and taking full advantage of the warmer weather while filming for Season 10. Along with filming being underway for the upcoming season, Scheana has also been busy planning her wedding to fiance Brock Davies.

The two have changed their plans after initially revealing they would wed in Bali during the month of November. That initial plan was short lived and the couple quickly updated their fans noting instead of tying the knot in Bali, they were going to wed in Mexico instead. They also changed the month from November to August.

Although that pushed up their planning by a few months, Scheana shared she wasn’t feeling the same stress for this wedding that she had felt with her first wedding to Michael Shay. And Scheana attributed most of her stress-free attitude to her fantastic wedding planner.

Having someone by her side who was ready and willing to take on the challenge of pulling off an elaborate affair has made it easier for Scheana to enjoy life and the time she has with Brock and their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon.

The family is often found playing in the water, heading for a walk to the beach, and on various small vacations. Scheana and Brock have been keeping the actual date of their wedding a secret, and there’s a good chance it will be filmed and featured in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. And until fans and followers find out more, Scheana is happy to keep them updated with her summer life outside of wedding planning.

Taking to social media, Scheana recently let her followers know she’s going to be harder to get a hold of while she’s soaking up the sun.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay enjoys the sun while tanning poolside

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared two shots of herself posing poolside. In a gorgeous and elaborate snakeskin bikini, Scheana showed off her hard-earned curves in the string number that featured side cutouts up the thigh.

Scheana leaned back on one arm with the other hand running through her hair. She completed her poolside look with a stylish pair of shades while the blue sky completed the beachy backdrop vibe.

“Not taking any calls ☎️,” she captioned the post.

Scheana Shay gives followers a sneak peek at custom wedding gown

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana may be keeping the details of her upcoming wedding hush-hush, but that hasn’t stopped her from teasing her fans and followers online.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a teeny peek at what to expect from her wedding gown.

“Wedding dress in progress,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Time will tell if Scheana and Brock’s magical day make it into Vanderpump Rules Season 10. In the meantime, there’s bound to be more summer fun coming to her various social media channels.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.