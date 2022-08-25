Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay explains honeymoon plans with new husband Brock Davies

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay reveals plans for a honeymoon with her new husband, Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are more than happy to enjoy their newlywed bliss. However, the honeymoon romance will have to wait.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock tied the knot on August 23 in Mexico, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Their wedding was a long-awaited moment for Vanderpump Rules fans. During Season 9 of the Bravo show, Brock confided in co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix that he had grand plans for proposing to Scheana.

After his initial plans for a secret proposal and wedding fell through, Brock ultimately proposed simply on a balcony decorated with balloons. He professed his love to Scheana and asked for her hand, which she enthusiastically accepted.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, spent several months planning out their special day. And after much deliberation, the new parents settled on a Mexican vacation wedding in August.

Following pre-wedding celebrations, including a surprise bridal party hosted at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa, the couple finally said “I do” and began their new chapter as husband and wife.

And while they’re ready to continue building a life together, Scheana recently shared they have no immediate plans to head on a honeymoon.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has no plans for a honeymoon any time soon

During a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana delved into details about the pair’s plans for a honeymoon following their wedding.

According to Scheana, they will celebrate their nuptials with a honeymoon eventually, just not quite yet.

“Eventually, not right away,” Scheana shared. “Not right after like I did the first time.”

Scheana famously wed ex-husband Michael Shay in 2014, and the wedding was filmed for Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules. Her marriage to Michael Shay lasted three years before they filed for divorce.

Scheana added that her mindset has changed since her first wedding, and she no longer believes a honeymoon must take place right after the ceremony.

“[I used to believe] you have to go on the honeymoon two days after the wedding,” she said before acknowledging just how much her life has changed since then.

“[We’ve] got a baby,” she noted. “We got s**t going on!”

In addition to taking care of their daughter and filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Scheana also clarified there are other trips that will take priority.

“There’s other trips we want to take first—a family trip back to Australia, some other little ones here—so no rush on the honeymoon, but we’ll definitely take a vacay eventually,” Scheana concluded.

Brock surprised Scheana with trip plans shortly after their wedding

Although Scheana indicated there were no plans in place for the newlyweds to head on a honeymoon right away, Brock seemingly had something else up his sleeve.

While speaking to People, Brock surprised Scheana by teasing that he had already planned a trip for them without her knowing.

“It’s booked,” he shared.

Without divulging details for the excursion, Brock hinted to his new bride, “Think crystal blue waters.”

As of this writing, it’s unknown if Brock and Scheana’s wedding was captured by Bravo cameras and if it will be featured in the show’s upcoming season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.