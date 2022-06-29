Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay dazzles in pink silk mini dress

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay showed off her fit physique in a pink mini dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is fully embracing her curves these days. After welcoming her first child, daughter Summer Moon, in April 2021, Scheana has been focusing on her health and overall wellness – and the results speak for themselves.

With Season 10 of the hit Bravo show just around the corner, the Pump Rules cast is preparing themselves for yet another season of filming. Naturally, part of that ritual includes putting their best foot forward.

In a recent post to social media, Scheana did just that as she showed off her toned post-baby body for her friends and followers.

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay shows off fit physique in pink mini dress

Taking to her Instagram, the Scheananigans podcast host gave her followers a good look at her best assets, putting it all on display in a long-sleeved pink silk mini dress.

Standing on a balcony at dusk, with a picturesque view of Los Angeles as her background, Scheana gave a sultry look away from the camera and let her body do all the talking. With one leg elegantly placed in front, Scheana relaxed her arms to brace against the railing.

The plunging neckline and sleek cut-out detail perfectly complimented the mini dress’ short hemline. Following the long line of her toned legs, Scheana finished off the look with stiletto heels and her signature wavy bob haircut.

Although her look was sultry and ultra-feminine, it was Scheana’s caption that reminded followers she’s still the silly Pump Rules OG they remember.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana Shay jokes about losing her great assets after giving birth to Summer Moon

In the post’s caption, Scheana jokingly trolled herself as she noted she’s lost a great perk of pregnancy.

“[My] boobs have left the building,” Scheana wrote.

And it seems she’s not the only one who is feeling the loss of her boobs after giving birth. Scheana’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder confirmed that she, too was experiencing the loss of her pregnancy breasts.

“😂😂😂. SAME,” Stassi wrote in response to Scheana’s caption.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Although Scheana’s assets may have “left the building” that didn’t stop a flood of comments from her followers confirming that whether her chest was big or small, she was still looking flawless.

“Pretty in Pink, & Perfect💕,” wrote one follower.

Another noted, “You are stunning 🔥🔥”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Acknowledging Scheana’s caption, another follower confirmed, “Hahaha stillll smokin hot tho 🥵🥵🥵”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

The people have clearly spoken, and although Scheana’s body has changed since welcoming her daughter with fiance Brock Davies, it’s clear her fans won’t let her confidence falter.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.