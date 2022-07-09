Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay calls out Lala Kent’s ‘terrible, disgusting’ ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Scheana Shay showed major support for her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after new allegations surfaced against her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay may have a rocky friendship history with co-star Lala Kent. Still, she certainly has her back regarding Lala’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett and the cheating allegations against him.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Randall was blasted in a bombshell expose released by the Los Angeles Times that not only included the rumors of infidelity during his relationship with Lala but also found him accused of attempting to exchange film roles for sexual favors with a young actress.

Randall’s reps have continually denied the allegations and maintain that each allegation is completely false.

Despite his denial, Scheana is in support of Lala’s position and while recently speaking to PageSix, the Scheananigans podcast host laid into the film producer while encouraging Lala to “look at the positives.”

Scheana Shay recalls shock of learning new allegations against Pump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett

While at an event for her partnership with ME Cosmetics, Scheana shared her thoughts with the media outlet and explained her shock at learning about the most recent allegations against Randall.

“All of this has been shocking,” she said. “I mean, the extent of what we have heard about him, there’s even more that wasn’t even in the article.”

Lala previously accused Randall of “tackling” her to the ground as she attempted to confront him about the cheating rumors back in October 2021.

“It’s one thing if you hear someone cheats,” she added. “But when you hear how they cheated and everything that went into it, it was shocking.”

Scheana continued to share that she and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast were taken aback by Lala and Randall’s split.

“We thought they had a good, solid relationship.”

Scheana gives Lala advice to remain positive, calls Randall ‘terrible, disgusting excuse for a human’

Scheana carried on to admit that the whole situation is “unfortunate,” and she feels particularly sad for Lala and Randall’s 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Thankfully, despite their Season 9 rifts and past friendship drama, Lala and Scheana are in a good place and Scheana has been able to give her full support to the Give Them Lala founder.

Encouraging her castmate to focus on the bright side, Scheana added, “Lala, thankfully, has this blessing and this beautiful little baby girl who is just the sweetest little girl. So if she found out things in the relationship earlier, she wouldn’t have this baby.”

Scheana concluded that although Lala’s relationship with Randall fell apart, she also managed to walk away with her life’s greatest blessing — her daughter.

“I just try to remind her, ‘Look at the positives. He is a terrible, disgusting excuse for a human, but you have a beautiful baby girl because he was in your life.’ But, like, f**k him.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.