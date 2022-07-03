Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay blasts Stassi Schroeder for mishandling wedding guest list

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay admits being disinvited from Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding felt “impersonal.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Scheana Shay has not been one to hold back when she feels she’s been wronged, and she wasn’t about to spare her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder from some honest feedback.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi and her husband Beau Clark were finally able to make their wedding dreams a reality after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put their Italy plans on hold. The couple officially tied the knot in California in 2020, just months prior to the January 2021 birth of their daughter Hartford.

When the borders for international travel finally re-opened, Stassi and Beau began planning their second wedding. However, due to budgetary constraints after her firing from the hit Bravo show, Stassi was forced to slash her guest list — and this included several of her former castmates, including Scheana.

During a recent chat with another Vanderpump Rules alum on her podcast, Scheana weighed in with her opinions on how Stassi handled having to “disinvite” so many of her potential wedding guests.

Scheana Shay didn’t appreciate how Stassi Schroeder handled disinviting guests to her Italy wedding

During a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana sat down with her former castmate Brittany Cartwright and the two discussed Stassi’s wedding.

While Brittany shared her own story about ditching Stassi’s nuptials, including her reveal that the two friends are still not on speaking terms, it seemed she wasn’t the only one left with a sour taste in her mouth.

According to Scheana, she was informed that her wedding invitation to the overseas celebration was rescinded via a mass email sent out by the bride and groom.

“I understand when you’ve gotta cut costs,” Scheana stated. “So I understand her doing that.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Scheana claimed she wasn’t upset at being uninvited from the event, she did feel that the method of communication seemed “impersonal.”

“How she did it felt very impersonal to me,” she continued. “And I feel like if I were to do that, even if it was a copy and paste text message, I would individually text each person that you love and care about that was invited to your original wedding.”

Scheana further expressed her disappointment in receiving a “screenshot of like a pic stitch like typed out mass email.”

Brittany and Stassi aren’t on speaking terms after husband Jax Taylor ‘rage’ texted mutual friend

On the same podcast, Brittany revealed more details of what led to her current rift with her longtime friend.

According to Brittany, she and husband, Jax Taylor, had every intention of attending Stassi and Beau’s wedding. However, a number of issues popped up for them at the last minute, including not receiving their son Cruz’s passport on time.

However, it seems that wasn’t the only reason that Stassi was left upset by Brittany and Jax’s absence.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” Brittany shared. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text. He was telling their best friend Rob and he ended up showing them the message.”

This conversation between Jax and their mutual friend greatly impacted the couples and their friendship. And while Brittany agreed “he shouldn’t have done it,” she also acknowledged that she’s hoping to eventually make things right between them.

“I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, I don’t know, we’ll be able to talk it out talk it over,” she expressed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.