Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay beams after successful live podcast show

Scheana Shay is a proud woman after the success of her live podcast taping. The 37-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by loved ones, also basked in the success of her live taping.

Scheana has found a solid following for her Scheananigans podcast, and as her fiance Brock Davies pointed out, her fans “turned up” for her.

Taking to social media, Scheana shared her gratitude for the event’s success along with snapshots from the evening.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revels in success of her Scheananigans live podcast

On her Instagram, Scheana shared a picture and video montage from the event. Several shots included views from the audience, a hug with her co-star Raquel Leviss, and naturally, the momentous support she received from Brock.

Scheana took to the post’s caption to share her thoughts and feelings on the evening’s success.

“Scheananigans live in NYC was SO much fun!!! Watch the vlog on my channel now or to see the full live show, sign up for my Patreon!” she wrote.

Scheana’s friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix stopped by the post’s comment section to show support for Scheana with a long line of clapping hands emojis.

Brock also shared the video to his own Instagram account and penned a touching message to his wife-to-be.

“I’m so proud of you honey for stepping outside your comfort zone and getting up on the stage,” he wrote. “They turned up for you and you delivered. I’m always here to be a plus one honey…”

Scheana shared her appreciation for Brock’s love and commented on the post, “I love you!! Best co host ever! 😍”

Scheana and Brock continue planning their upcoming wedding, change location from Bali to Mexico

While riding high on the success of her event, Scheana and Brock are still in the midst of planning their upcoming wedding. As reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple’s initial plans included taking a trip to Bali to hose their nuptials. At the time, they shared the importance of Bali to their relationship and were hopeful that the destination would mean more of Brock’s family could attend.

They were also hopeful to have a November wedding. When asked if she would want their special day taped for Vanderpump Rules, Scheana expressed she would be open to the idea but knew that it was a long shot considering that the wedding date would fall outside of the show’s regular filming schedule.

More recently, Scheana revealed both the location and date of the wedding had been updated. She and Brock have now decided to wed in Mexico instead of Bali. In addition, the event will now take place in August instead of November.

Does this mean the wedding will now be featured in Vanderpump Rules Season 10? Viewers will have to tune in and find out when the new season lands.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.