Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Lala Kent bare all in teeny bikinis

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent pose together in sizzling bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent showed off their blazing post-baby bodies over the Fourth of July weekend.

The new moms, who both welcomed their first children in 2021 during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, have worked incredibly hard to get their bodies back into tip-top shape. Despite Scheana’s initial insecurities about her body not bouncing back fast enough, she rocked a bikini just as well as her Pump Rules costar.

Taking to social media, Scheana and Lala struck their perfect poses for a sizzling selfie.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent strike a pose in skimpy bikinis

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared a snap of the two long-time Pump Rules stars putting their greatest assets on display.

In the shot, the Scheananigans podcast host stood slightly forward of her friend and showed off her lanky limbs with one leg out as she popped a hand on her hip. The confidence was on full display as Scheana wore a deep red, strapless bikini that perfectly showcased her underboob with a well-placed cutout.

The showy bikini top was paired with a high-waisted bottom in the same shade that barely covered Scheana’s most intimate parts.

Opting to go shoeless, Scheana’s bikini was flattered further by her cascading dark locks and a black athletic headband.

As for Lala, she went for a more bold and chaotic bikini look. In celebration of the Fourth of July, Lala’s bikini top included the American flag — stripes on one side and stars on the other. The smoking halter number perfectly accentuated her newly acquired breast implants.

Her bottoms were also high-cut and included strappy side details. Lala matched Scheana’s headband game with a black headband atop her head as her blonde hair fell below her shoulders.

Where does Scheana and Lala’s friendship stand going into Season 10?

Scheana and Lala navigated their fair share of tension throughout the last season of the hit Bravo show. The friends experienced a serious rift throughout their pregnancies after Scheana accused Lala of being MIA after her tragic miscarriage.

Thankfully, they were able to mend fences early in the season. But the peace didn’t last. By the end of the season, Lala had ratted Scheana and her fiance Brock out for trying to secretly tie the knot while the group was on a trip to celebrate James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala was hesitant to return given all the backlash she received from her co-stars surrounding her relationship with Randall Emmett. Now that the show has officially been picked up for Season 10, Lala and Scheana will have a chance to truly repair their friendship.

And given their most recent selfie, it looks like the two stars are currently on good terms.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.