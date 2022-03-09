Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies show off country attire as they attend ACM Awards

Vanderpump Rules stars Brock Davies and Scheana Shay put on their best country attire to attend the ACM Awards. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies soaked up all the country goodness when they attended the American Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The newly engaged couple dressed to impress as they attended the awards show and shared their experience on social media.

Both Scheana and Brock shared highlights from the event and clearly had a blast with one another while their almost one-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, stayed home with her grandparents.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies attend ACM Awards

Over on their respective Instagram accounts, Scheana and Brock shared the fun they had while attending the awards show.

Scheana shared a picture of herself and Brock on the red carpet (although the ACM’s opted for a blue carpet). In the fun pic, Brock and Scheana both smiled for the camera as he swung her around to his side while she held on to his neck.

“It’s all happening at the @acmawards tonight y’all!” Scheana captioned the post.

Over on Brock’s Instagram, he shared a series of pictures, and even a video, from the experience.

The first photo in the post’s series perfectly showed off the couple’s matching attire for the event.

The couple posed as they walked hand in hand and stared lovingly at one another. Brock was decked out in a white button-up shirt with black sleeves and black trousers, and his look was completed with a (very fitting) cowboy hat.

For her part, Scheana dazzled in a brown, wide-legged, velvet jumpsuit with a plunging halter neckline. Her look was also the perfect outfit to show off her new blunt bob haircut.

“What a day…” Brock’s caption read, in part.

Scheana and Brock will soon celebrate Summer Moon’s first birthday

Scheana and Brock welcomed their first child, Summer Moon, together in April 2021. Although her delivery was traumatic for Scheana, Summer has been the light of her parents’ lives since her arrival.

And with her first birthday around the corner, Scheana and Brock have been showing her some extra love on social media.

In honor of Summer’s 10-month milestone, Scheana shared an adorable post to social media.

“This has been the best 10 months of my life! @summermoon 🤍,” she captioned the post.

Summer Moon is bound to have an exciting first birthday celebration come April.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.