Vanderpump Rules reunion looks, air date, cast drama, and everything else we know so far

The Vandeprump Rules reunion looks for Season 11 have arrived with several interesting outfits for the event.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy were joined by Brock Davies, Ally Lewber, and Jo Wenberg to rehash Season 11.

Andy Cohen was once again on hand to host the reunion.

Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules a first look at who wore what for the cast chat.

The gang did not disappoint with their styles, with some going for a signature look and others switching things up.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Lisa chose black pants, a matching top, and a light blue velvet blazer that fit the RHOBH alum.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion looks

Ariana went for another revenge dress; this time, it was navy blue and sheer with a bodysuit top and bottom that rounded out the style. Meanwhile, her girl Katie wore a tight silver floor-length halter gown with a cutout in her chest area.

The Toms donned suits, but they were very different. Tom Schwartz wore a dark brown suit with a rust-colored shirt underneath in a more loose-fitting look. Tom Sandoval opted for a sleeker suit that was dark green and paired with a black t-shirt.

Scheana kept with her signature gold style in a one-shoulder dress with a high slit. Lala shook things in a lilac strapless gown with a high slit that included plenty of comfort for her growing baby bump.

James channeled his inner Ken doll in a pink suit, and his lady Ally was stunning in an emerald green mini dress with long puffy sleeves.

Rounding out the group was Brock, who chose black pants and a black button-down shirt over a red suit jacket.

The looks aren’t the only thing we know about the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion.

Based on the episode count for the current season of Vanderpump Rules, the reunion will kick off on Tuesday, May 7. There should be at least two parts, but there could be three, considering the rumors floating around.

Katie and Andy called the reunion “dramatic” and “tense” but insisted there was no yelling or screaming this year.

Speaking with Extra, Lisa echoed that the reunion wasn’t chaotic like last year. However, that didn’t stop it from being emotionally draining for Lisa and others.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported a friendship-ending fight between Ariana and Lala erupts at the end of the reunion.

The reunion will be different than Vanderpump Rules Season 10, which was filmed weeks after Scandoval broke. It doesn’t seem to lack drama, especially with Jo invited to the event.

Who’s ready for Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.