Vanderpump Rules renewed for Season 11 — Here’s what we know

Buckle up, Vanderpump Rules fans! Another season of the hit Bravo show is on its way.

Following an explosive 10th season of the show, fans and viewers were curious whether Pump Rules would be picked up for another season.

And while some fans felt confident that the stacked cast would make their return, it wasn’t officially announced for months following the tense Season 10 reunion.

Thankfully, everyone can take a breath as it was announced over the weekend at BravoCon 2023 that Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars would be gracing screens once again.

Given the immense drama of Season 10, storylines for Season 11 are likely to be even more juicy as the cast attempts to bounce back from the divorces and splits that plagued the season.

From Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce to Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ scandalous affair, there are plenty of loose ends that deserve a satisfying resolution.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

When does Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere?

Although Bravo opted to keep viewers in the dark for months following the Scandoval drama of Season 10, fans and followers of the show won’t have to wait for all that long to see the return of their favorite reality stars.

During a BravoCon panel on November 3, a teaser trailer for the upcoming season was shared with the audience,e and it’s been confirmed that Season 11 is set to drop in January 2024.

The trailer featured a message throwing shade at Sandoval’s affair with Raquel as it read, “What a difference one scandal makes.”

“Get pumped to pick up the pieces,” the on-screen message continued.

The trailer further detailed what’s to come in Season 11, showing snippets of confrontations and fights amongst the cast following the fallout of Scandoval. Friendships will be tested, and lines will be drawn in the sand.

Despite sharing that the new season will premiere in January, an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Raquel Leviss won’t be returning for Season 11 of Pump Rules following Scandoval drama

Although many familiar faces will be returning, including long-time favorites Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy, one person will be missing from the bunch.

After news of her months-long affair with Sandoval hit the internet, Raquel Leviss has continued to find herself in hot water for her part in the demise of Tom Sandoval’s relationship with then-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The two had been together for nearly a decade when the bombshell news dropped and shattered everyone’s world.

By the time taping for the Season 10 reunion rolled around, Ariana and Tom’s relationship had ended, and Raquel quickly became public enemy number one.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, when co-star Lala Kent heard that Raquel had blocked Tom on social media, she called out the former beauty queen for being “helpless” and showed no sympathy for her.

Back in August, it was confirmed that Raquel wouldn’t be returning for Season 11. However, just because she won’t be onscreen doesn’t mean the ripple effects of her actions won’t be felt throughout the upcoming season.

In a separate interview, Lala also admitted that filming for the upcoming season was challenging given the intensity of Tom and Raquel’s affair.

“We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair,” she shared.

Viewers will have to tune in for all the drama when Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.