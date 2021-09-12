Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss turns 27, fiance James Kennedy makes her breakfast

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss celebrated her 27th birthday with a breakfast made by fiance James Kennedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is sure to have fans talking. Not only is it set to feature the top-notch drama that fans love, but it also has several big moments to celebrate with the cast.

One of those moments is the celebration of love between James Kennedy and his fiancee Raquel Leviss. The two got engaged this year and the romantic moment was captured by cameras and should be featured at some point in Season 9. But before then, there is something else worth celebrating — Raquel’s birthday.

Raquel celebrated her 27th birthday with her fiance, James, and shared the sweet moment on social media which found James making breakfast for his love.

Raquel Leviss celebrates 27th birthday with breakfast made by fiance James Kennedy

Over on her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared a sweet video clip of James making her breakfast in the kitchen. And it seems he pulled out all the stops when it came to making breakfast for his fiancee.

In the video, as Raquel walks into the kitchen she takes a deep breath and asks, “Wow! What do we have here?”

A topless James stands over the stove and smiles as he shows the camera what he’s been making for Raquel. “Bacon, eggs, and pancakes,” he says as he flips a pancake in the pan.

Raquel also shared a short clip of her helium balloons which included the numbers 2 and 7.

Raquel’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars share their well wishes

Over on James’ own Instagram page, he shared a beautiful picture of Raquel leaning up against a stone wall, smiling in a short white dress.

“HappyBirthday [sic] to the love of my life,” he captioned the picture with a pink heart emoji.

Of course, James didn’t keep his birthday wishes for Raquel in his Instagram Stories, he also shared a picture of them to his Instagram grid where he shared another sweet message to his fiancee.

“Happy Birthday my LOVE,” he wrote. “You mean everything to me..”

Raquel’s co-star Scheana Shay also took to her Instagram with a message for the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday to my stunning supermodel @raquelleviss! You are a true beauty inside and out and I’m so proud to be your friend!” the caption read.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is sure to bring the drama, and after the prolonged hiatus, fans are ready for everything that the cast is sure to bring to the table. And if the new Season 9 trailer is any indication of what to expect, James and Raquel will be at the center of some drama of their own.

So, while fans can expect to see the sweet moment James proposes to Raquel, there are also bound to be moments of tension, including one in which James calls Raquel and co-star Charli Burnett “dumb.”

Whatever plays out is sure to be a fun and wild ride.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.