Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss stuns in black dress with plunging neckline

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay sizzled in their black-tie attire for a recent wedding.

The castmates have continuously nurtured their friendship in recent months and have stepped into full-on BFF status.

Although the most recent wedding was for a pair of their friends, Raquel also attended Scheana’s August 2022 wedding to fiance Brock Davies as a member of the wedding party.

The drama surrounding Raquel’s alleged hookup with Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz following Scheana’s Mexico wedding is ongoing, but that hasn’t prevented the women from remaining close to one another.

The newest wedding event found Raquel and Scheana in near-matching dresses as they posed at the wedding’s elaborate and luxurious venue.

Scheana’s new husband, Brock, was also in attendance and took the opportunity to pose with two beautiful ladies at his side.

Over on her Instagram, Raquel shared a series of snaps from a recent wedding she attended with co-stars Scheana Shay and her new husband, Brock Davies.

In the first picture, the three co-stars posed together with Brock in the middle. He donned a full tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Raquel stunned in a low-cut black gown. The floor-length number was perfectly fitted to her slim frame. She sat leaning to one side, allowing her arm to drape gracefully down her other side.

She completed the look with a matching black bag and black strappy sandals.

For her look, Scheana also dazzled in a floor-length black gown for the event. However, instead of a plunging neckline for her dress, Scheana rocked an elegant off-the-shoulder gown.

She also paired the dress with black heels and opted for simple jewelry.

In the following snaps, Raquel struck various poses giving her fans and followers a complete look at her gown from head to toe, all while shooting the camera with sultry looks.

“CRAWFORD X TING WEDDING at the Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach Florida 🖤,” Raquel captioned the spicy post.

Raquel is rumored to have hooked up with Tom Schwartz during Scheana’s wedding celebrations

Raquel’s stunning post comes hot on the heels of rumors that she had hooked up with Tom Schwartz while the two served as members of the wedding party for Scheana and Brock’s nuptials.

Raquel has made numerous headlines in recent weeks with some sources claiming she has “no regrets” about the hookup despite Tom being in the midst of a divorce from his wife Katie Maloney.

Viewers will have to wait for Season 10 to premiere before the entirety of the wedding drama unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.