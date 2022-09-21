Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss steps out for ‘retail therapy’ in green corset

Pump Rules personality Raquel Leviss recently stepped out for some “retail therapy.” Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss recently prepared herself for a day of “retail therapy” and documented her stunning outfit choice by uploading a selfie for her fans.

With filming for Season 10 now wrapped, Raquel and her Vanderpump Rules castmates are making the most of whatever summer weather happens to be left despite fall being right around the corner.

While fans wait for official word on when the new season will premiere, Raquel has been keeping her followers up to date over on social media.

In recent weeks, Raquel has continued to make headlines for her alleged hookup with co-star Tom Schwartz despite the fact that he’s currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife Katie Maloney.

The alleged flirtation included the pair “heavily making out” while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Raquel was a bridesmaid while Tom was a groomsman during the ceremony and according to a source, Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife spotted the two locking lips and proceeded to “scream” at them.

Given the rising tension with Katie and potential romance with Tom, Raquel has a lot on her plate. But according to the star, retail therapy might just solve the issue.

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss says ‘retail therapy’ can help with her issues

Over on her Instagram, Raquel shared a selfie in her outfit of the day and the caption may have hinted at some ongoing drama.

The selfie featured Raquel in flawless glam makeup including a bold brow and perfectly pink lip look.

Her light bob hair was styled in soft curls while a pair of trendy shades held strands away from her face.

Raquel managed to find a perfect balance of summer and fall attire, pairing a fitted, light green corset top with an oversized cream-colored cropped shacket. She completed the look with high-waisted bottoms in another cream shade.

Although it’s unclear if her caption was hinting at possible drama, Raquel seemingly made light of the situation and captioned the post, “Pretty sure retail therapy can solve all of my problems 🙈🛍 @polkadotsandmoonbeamsla @urbanoutfitters.”

Raquel recently celebrated her 28th birthday, received sweet message from co-star Scheana Shay

Raquel may be navigating the waters of the ongoing tensions caused by her reported hookup with Tom Schwartz, but it doesn’t look like Raquel will be alone and has at least one friend who is willing to stand by her side.

Raquel recently celebrated her 28th birthday, and in a sweet message from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, it was clear their friendship is stronger than ever.

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared two pictures of herself and Raquel from their time in Mexico.

In the post’s caption, Scheana sent her friend birthday wishes while also confirming she’d always be there for her.

“HBD to the sweetest soul I know! I will always have your back @raquelleviss 💕,” she captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.