Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss shows off fit physique during recent modeling photoshoot

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss showed of her toned physique in recent social media post. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss appears to be thriving following her split from former fiance and VPR co-star James Kennedy.

Although the breakup took an immense toll on the former couple, Raquel has committed herself to self-care and personal growth in recent months. Included in her self-care routine, Raquel recently shared with her fans and followers that she’s doing the 75 Hard Challenge. The main goal of the challenge is to put serious effort into one’s physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

The challenge also includes strict routines such as engaging in two daily workouts, following a healthy diet, and reading each day.

In a recent post to social media, Raquel gave her followers an update on her progress as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her recent swimwear modeling gig.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss shows off her body in new swimwear

Taking to her Instagram, Raquel shared a series of photos of herself as she posed for mirror selfies in a cotton candy-colored bikini.

In the first shot, Raquel’s abs took center stage. It’s clear from her toned physique that she has been committing to her physical fitness goals. The second picture was a closer look at her toned legs and midsection, along with the intricate colors included in her bikini.

The third and final picture featured Raquel turned sideways in the mirror to give her fans a look at her side profile.

Raquel captioned the post, “5/75 Today shooting for Nana Macs I was a little nervous to shoot swimwear but I actually had the best time shooting swim.”

She continued, “I’m proud of myself for sticking with the #75hardchallenge and I have no doubt I will reach by #bodygoals within the next 70 days (hopefully I can stick with it!!) 💪🏼.”

It turns out Raquel isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star to try out the 75 Hard Challenge. Raquel’s co-star Charli Burnett stopped by the comment section to show some support for her castmate.

“Welcome to the 75 hard fam!!” Charli wrote.

In a second comment, Charli shared a string of flame emojis for Raquel.

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Raquel Leviss shared fitness updates with followers on social media

Raquel’s latest post isn’t the only update she’s given followers about her new wellness journey. After sporting a new hairstyle to help her VPR co-star Lala Kent promote her newest Give Them Lala Beauty products, Raquel also shared a picture of herself out walking her dog along with a video of her current yoga routine.

“Day ✌🏼of the #75hard complete❕,” she captioned the one post.

Raquel’s yoga video also put her flexibility and discipline on display.

“Day three of the #75hardchallenge and feeling 💪🏼 #strong #alomoves,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

It looks as though Raquel is still committed to her fitness journey and taking fans along with her on the process. Stay tuned to see more updates on Raquel’s progress through her challenge.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.