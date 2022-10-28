Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz ‘just friends’ following rumored hookup

Raquel Leviss and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz are reportedly “just friends” following their reported hookup at Scheana Shay’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are reportedly keeping things platonic following their rumored August hookup.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the castmates were allegedly spotted “heavily making out” back in August at Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding to fiance Brock Davies.

Both parties served as members of the wedding party and naturally spent plenty of time in each other’s company throughout the days long celebrations.

Shortly following Scheana and Brock’s nuptials, reports surfaced online with sources claiming the two had hooked up and hints that the two may become an item.

Although neither of them addressed the rumors immediately, they’ve spoken about their admiration for one another and teased viewers will have to wait for the new season to drop to find out what went on between them at the time.

A new source has confirmed that although Tom and Raquel did hook up, things have since cooled off between them, and they’ve seemingly settled into a nice friendship.

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss ‘just friends’ after rumored Mexico hookup

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source shared current details of the relationship that blossomed between Tom and Raquel.

“They’re just friends but have certainly gotten much closer since Tom and Katie [Maloney] split,” the source told the outlet. “They have a great connection, and the chemistry is there.”

The same source continued explaining that they’ve since gone “their separate ways” but continue to hang out in group settings.

“They’re both keeping their options open.”

Tom and Raquel are also seemingly taking dating at different speeds. While Raquel is now “going on more dates” following her December 2021 split from James Kennedy, Tom’s split from his wife Katie is more recent, with their divorce finalized just a couple of weeks ago.

For his part, Tom is taking things slow, according to the source, and he “isn’t really dating” at this point. Instead, Tom is focusing on his business endeavors and “leaning” heavily on the support of his friends, including longtime BFF Tom Sandoval.

Raquel and Tom gush about their blooming friendship following respective splits

They may be keeping each other in the friend zone for now, but Tom and Raquel have both admitted to being grateful for the friendship that has blossomed between them.

During BravoCon 2022, Tom spoke about Raquel and gushed about his admiration for his co-star, though he confirmed a relationship between them would be unlikely.

“I’ve been chatting with people [about how] I didn’t really ever bond with Raquel before, but now I see the depth of character and how funny she is,” he said.

For her part, Raquel echoed Tom’s sentiments and teased viewers will watch their “flirty friendship” unfold in the upcoming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s been lighthearted and fun,” she confirmed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.