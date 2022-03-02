Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent throws shade at ex-fiance Randall Emmett while promoting her beauty line

Lala Kent throws shade at ex-fiance Randall Emmett once again. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has become increasingly bold when it comes to throwing shade at her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. After the former couple split in October 2021, Lala has continued to share information about how the relationship and subsequent split impacted her overall well-being.

In recent weeks Lala has made strides in reclaiming her life and embracing her new single status. Part of the process for the mom of one has included leaning into her various business ventures that she’s created on her own, including her Give Them Lala Beauty line. The beauty line includes various makeup products, from eye shadow pallets to lipstick and lip liner duos.

In a recent social media post promoting her line, Lala threw a little more shade in Randall’s direction when she brought up the extravagant jewelry she wore for the photos.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shades ex-fiance Randall Emmett by poking fun at her diamonds

In the post, Lala posed seemingly topless but decked out in diamond jewelry. She had several diamond necklaces adorning her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and a statement ring and dangling earrings that completed the look.

The shot was a promotion for one of her newest beauty products called Diamond Drip Liquid Highlighter, and with such a perfect shot, Lala couldn’t resist using the opportunity to stick it to Randall one more time.

“Dripping in diamonds that were never brown,” she captioned the cheeky post. “Diamond Drip Liquid Highlighter by @givethemlalabeauty.”

Lala spilled details of how Randall altered the diamond in her engagement ring

The seemingly simple jab may seem confusing at first, but this isn’t the first time Lala has talked about the diamond in her engagement ring from her former fiance.

In a previous episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala shared she learned that her engagement ring from Randall wasn’t near as valuable as she had been led to believe.

“[Randall] was talking to my mom one day about how some rappers take s**tty diamonds and make them pretty,” she shared.

Lala carried on to explain that she discovered the ring’s GIA certificate, which indicated, “This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color.”

As it turns out, when Lala took her diamond to a trusted jeweler, she was informed that at one point, her diamond was “most likely brown.”

“He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and he that would give me ‘in the teens’ for the piece,” she spilled.

The entire discovery left Lala feeling sour, and to add insult to injury, Lala claimed the jeweler told her Randall was well aware of the diamond he was purchasing.

“Well you know, [Randall] knew exactly what he was buying,” Lala claimed she was told by the jeweler. “He knew the diamond he was getting.”

Given the diamond situation and Lala’s inability to take insults without throwing jabs back, it’s no wonder she threw shade at Randall again.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.