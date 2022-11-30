Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent talks plans to use sperm donor for her next child

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent talks trying to get pregnant with baby number two. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says it’s one and done for her when it comes to baby daddies.

As Lala’s fans know, the reality television personality welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, with ex-fiance Randall Emmett in March 2021.

Though the two were still together at the time of her birth, their relationship had all but imploded by the time they split in October of that same year.

The dramatic end to their relationship came after rumors and pictures began circulating online claiming to be proof that Randall had been unfaithful to Lala during their relationship.

Since their split, the two have remained at odds with parenting their almost two-year-old daughter.

Lala maintains that her relationship with Randall was “toxic” and celebrates her own “independence day” since walking away from their relationship.

Now, Lala says she’s still open to having more children but has no plans of having another baby daddy come into her life. Instead, she says she’s going to choose a sperm donor just to be on the safe side.

Pump Rules star Lala Kent plans on using sperm donor to conceive children in the future

While appearing on her co-star Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Lala opened up about her plans to try for another baby.

As it turns out, that time might just be around the corner — but not because she’s dating someone new.

“I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant,” Lala admitted to her co-star.

Although Lala also conceded the idea that a man may enter her life in the future, she simply doesn’t know what the future will hold, and so she’s decided to take matters into her own hands.

“There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live,” Lala explained of her life in Los Angeles. “I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s**t that has happened in my life. I’m doing a sperm donor.”

Lala further elaborated that she had no interest in having “another person involved” when it came to expanding her family.

Lala plans to expand family via IUI procedure

Not only does Lala seemingly know how she’d like to conceive her next child, but she’s also already taken steps to see how soon it could happen.

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, she’s met with a fertility specialist who has informed her that the process can be moved along quite quickly.

“They have a website and the sperm donors that you look at and I asked, ‘How quickly can we do this?’ and she said, ‘You literally pick, pay, and it arrives the next day and you could come in and get it done.'”

Time will tell if Lala follows through with her family expansion plans

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.