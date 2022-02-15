Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent slays in pink sequined, whale embellished dress

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent made a bold fashion choice going with a pink minidress with a bold orca whale graphic. Pic credit: ©imagecollect.com/admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took her fashion sense to a whole new level while celebrating a Super Bowl event. Longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers, along with Lala’s fans and followers, are used to seeing the Give Them Lala founder in more relaxed attire. She is notorious for showing up to events slightly underdressed, after all.

However, the orca whale print across the front of the garment is possibly more shocking than the form-fitting dress and gorgeous high heels with black fringe. And if anyone is going to pull off such a bold look, no one will be surprised that it’s Lala.

Lala Kent shows off fantastic figure in pink minidress

Over on her Instagram, Lala made sure to document the statement look by posting a series of two photos to her grid. The first snap featured Lala seated on a bench outdoors in the evening in front of a tree. With her legs crossed and her hands up near her shoulders, Lala gave the camera a sultry look.

With her hands away from her torso, the picture captures a great look at the whale design on the front of the dress. The print includes two orca whales jumping out of the water. The graphic is a steep contrast from the soft pink color of the dress.

In the second photo, Lala posed for a full head-to-toe look at her outfit for the night and provided a great shot of her Dior holographic purse and tasseled Jimmy Choo black shoes.

In the post’s caption, Lala couldn’t help but draw a comparison between the whale print on the dress and her 10-month-old daughter, Ocean.

She captioned the post, “Taking [the] Ocean with me everywhere I go [wave emoji]”

It didn’t take long for fans and Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars to flood the comments with love for the look.

“This sparkle dress is f**king fabulous,” Lala’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder commented.

James Kennedy seemed speechless but left three fire emojis on the post, “🔥🔥🔥”

James’ ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss also showed Lala’s bold look some love.

“I love this dress so much!!” she wrote.

Brittany Cartwright, who remains close with Lala despite her departure from the show before Season 9, commented, “😍😍 beauty!”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala has been on a rollercoaster of change over the past few months. Not only did she end her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, but she’s also begun to embrace single-motherhood and even got her toes back in the dating pond by going on her first group date since her split.

She’s also managed to completely rebrand her once-shared podcast and continue marketing for her Give Them Lala Beauty, Give Them Lala Skin, and Give Them Lala Brands.

So, while this most recent look may leave newer fans and followers scratching their heads, the detour into newer fashion territory is something that Lala may just be craving. And her friends and followers seem to have embraced the shift.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.