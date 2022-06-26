Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent slammed for cosmetic procedures, ‘she was so beautiful’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent received criticism after sharing her post-lip injection face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently came under fire for the results of her cosmetic procedures. The Give Them Lala founder has remained transparent about the cosmetic procedures she’s had over the years, including Botox and fillers. However, some critics are now pointing out that Lala doesn’t even seem to resemble herself these days.

Lala’s transformation has happened over a number of years. After joining the Vanderpump Rules cast in a full-time capacity in Season 6, Lala has remained in the public eye and built a solid following of friends and fans alike.

After yet another procedure for lip fillers, Lala took to social media for a sponsored post. The sponsored post was captured by a follower who shared the picture on Reddit and questioned what Lala had done to her face.

Critics bash Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent for showing off bruising from latest cosmetic procedures

In the Reddit thread, the original poster shared a screenshot from Lala’s Instagram Stories, where she offered advice as part of a sponsored post for a skincare brand. However, it wasn’t the post’s content that had critics weighing in. Instead, it was the state of Lala’s lips.

“It’s the visible lip injection bruises for me. People actually take beauty advice from her?” the post’s title read.

The picture in question showed Lala up close and makeup-free. She’s mid-talk in the snap but has her hair pulled back and noticeable bruising can be spotted around her upper lip.

“She really has rubberized her face,” one user commented. “She used to be so naturally striking. Oh well, she must like it.”

Another responded to the comment with their own opinion, “She was so beautiful her first season on VPR!! Lip injections are NOT for everyone!!!!”

“‘Naturally Striking’ is exactly what she was before,” noted yet another user. “It’s such a shame.”

Critics question Lala’s ‘obsession’ with plastic surgery, wonder if it has to do with split from Randall Emmett

Although Lala’s cosmetic procedures seem drastic and surprising, some Reddit users wondered if it may have something to do with her October 2021 split from film producer and baby daddy Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala split from Randall after cheating rumors surfaced online. Since their split, the two have been working towards finding a suitable custody agreement for their 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

“Ever since Randall cheated on her, it seems like she needs more and more plastic surgery,” one commenter shared. “She really is naturally beautiful and looks better without it.”

Another pointed out that Lala’s continuous alterations to her face and body seem to be borderline obssessive.

“She has an unhealthy obsession with plastic surgery at this point….” they wrote.

Lala may not respond directly to the criticism she receives for her procedures, however, in a recent post to Instagram Lala opted to re-direct any criticism by asking for followers to answer a question instead.

“Getting this mug camera ready. Y’all know when I get something done I’m completely transparent about it,” she captioned the post. “I got a little Botox, filler on the right side of my jaw area to make it more symmetrical with my left side, &… LIPS! I can’t wait to show y’all! Now, instead of commenting what I should or should not get done, tell me why you would or wouldn’t get injected…”

Despite the consistent opinions about her body, it seems Lala is continuing to take them in stride.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.