Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent sizzles in tan jumpsuit for movie premiere

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent stepped out for a red carpet movie premiere and stunned in a tan-colored jumpsuit for the event.

Following her 2021 split from former fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has remained focused on building her brand and appearing on Vanderpump Rules to provide for their 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Although Lala and Randall currently co-parent their daughter, Lala is focused on continuing to add various products to her Give Them Lala Beauty brand to help ensure she won’t have to rely on anyone else to take care of both her and Ocean.

With Season 10 now finished filming for the year, Lala and her Pump Rules co-stars have been enjoying the downtime and stepping out for various events, including the recent premiere of the new movie, Bros.

Lala hit the red carpet for the event alongside her castmates Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

After snapping a few pictures with the newlyweds, Lala also posed with her “gusband” for another photo op giving a full glimpse of her bold outfit choice.

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared a snap of herself and her close friend Logan.

The two friends stood side by side on the red carpet and flashed smiles toward the camera lens.

Lala’s outfit took center stage in the shot. The light tan-colored jumpsuit perfectly hugged Lala’s curves, and the low-cut neckline and small straps allowed her to show off her gym-toned arms.

The ruching detail of the jumpsuit began at the outfit’s bust and carried on down to the ankles of the full-length ensemble.

Lala captioned the post, “Gusband & wife 💃🕺 #brosthemovie.”

Lala’s daughter Ocean won’t be appearing in upcoming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

The new season of Vanderpump Rules has finished filming, and while fans and viewers are anticipating the show’s return, one sweet little face will be missing.

Lala’s daughter Ocean won’t be making any appearances in the upcoming season, and it was due to actions taken by her father, Randall.

According to one of Randall’s reps, he took measures to ensure his daughter’s privacy, and part of that was by making sure she wouldn’t appear in the upcoming season.

“Randall felt being a storyline on a reality show was not in the best interest of his child and continues to put her wellbeing and privacy first and foremost,” the rep claimed.

And although Ocean won’t be on television screens when it comes time for the new season, Lala also revealed that she’s okay with that decision.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, Lala said that although viewers won’t see her as a “mom” this season, it’s ultimately for the best.

“This is part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsiders, and protect Ocean by all means necessary,” her caption read, in part.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.