Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares picture of daughter in celebration of World Ocean Day

Vanderpump Rules star shares sweet picture of daughter Ocean in celebration of World Ocean Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

World Ocean Day means something entirely different to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The Give Them Lala beauty founder not only has the opportunity to celebrate Earth’s naturally stunning bodies of water, but her daughter also happens to share the same name.

Lala’s daughter, Ocean, was born in March 2021. Lala currently shares custody of the 1-year-old with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. The two ended their engagement after rumors of infidelity surfaced back in October 2020.

Since that time, Lala has spent much of her time focusing on growing her Give Them Lala brand and raising little Ocean. And in a recent post to social media, Lala seized the opportunity to celebrate her daughter on World Ocean Day.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent celebrates World Ocean Day

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared the celebratory post which included a snap of baby Ocean laughing with an open-mouthed smile across her face as bubbles blew all around her.

In typical Lala fashion, Ocean was also decked out in a trendy ensemble, including a denim jacket, graphic t-shirt, and a Give Them Lala Baby branded hair bow.

In the second picture, Lala shared her love for the other type of ocean. Showing only part of her legs and feet as she relaxed on a beach chair, Lala’s shot also managed to capture the magnificence of the ocean sprawled out in front of her.

“Happy World Oceans Day 🤍🌊🐳,” Lala captioned the post.

Lala undergoes breast augmentation surgery

Although Lala had a relatively easygoing pregnancy, she’s remained transparent about her desires to undergo plastic surgery to get her chest back into pre-baby form.

Despite previous attempts by her fans and followers to warn Lala about the risks associated with breast augmentation surgery, Lala was determined to get her body back. After sharing a sponsored post for a plastic surgery clinic, Lala went under the knife and shared a funny part of her journey.

Lala recently shared a hilarious video of herself post-surgery as she was waking up from anesthesia. In the video, Lala explained she was feeling groggy and asked a very important question, “Did I fart?”

During the same surgery, Lala also ended up having her left ear pinned back. And although she’s fresh in the healing process of recovery, Lala has continued to promote her brands, including her Give Them Lala Beauty line and the latest eyeshadow palette added to the collection.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.