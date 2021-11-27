Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent sells new merch, seemingly shades ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent added a shady new design to her merch line. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent had people talking over Thanksgiving when she debuted a new design for her merchandise line.

Lala has recently been navigating new waters following her split from film producer Randall Emmett. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala and Randall, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March of this year, ultimately ended their 3-year engagement.

Since making their split official, Lala has taken measures to start a new journey as a single mom.

Lala Kent releases new merch, seemingly shades ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala revealed she’s released a new design based on one of her newest changes following the split.

Lala changed up her tattoo which originally read “Rand,” signifying her love for Randall, to now read “bRand new” and this alteration has served as inspiration for her newest merch design.

The post shows Lala wearing a light pink hoodie with the words “bRand new” embroidered on them in a matching font to her tattoo.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Despite the shade she seemed to throw in Randall’s direction, Lala also took some time to reflect on Ocean’s first Thanksgiving, and the post was adorably sentimental.

“At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here’. The time flew by,” Lala wrote in the post’s caption. “Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett working on a ‘parenting plan’

While the former couple has seemingly made it through their first holiday post-split, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Lala and Randall are working on how they’ll parent Ocean together moving forward.

According to the source, the former couple is “in the midst of figuring out the parenting plan.”

“Nothing has been set in stone. It’s a private matter but they’re hoping to figure out some sort of schedule that works well both for them. Randall and Lala’s focus right now is on Ocean and making sure she’s taken care of and that both of her parents are in her life no matter what,” the source shared.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.