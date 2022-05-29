Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals why she was unable to attend Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals why she wasn’t able to make it to Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent would have loved to support her friend and former co-star Stassi Schroeder when she tied the knot with Beau Clark for the second time. However, as it turns out, she wasn’t able to make it to the elaborate event.

Lala and Stassi have managed to maintain their friendship despite Stassi being fired from the show back in 2020 ahead of taping for Season 9. Stassi’s firing came as a result of allegations of racial discrimination against her former Pump Rules castmate Faith Stowers.

Although Stassi has maintained she’s grown as a person since the incident, she also recently revealed that there was the potential to have taken down several of her castmates over the incident. Stassi opted not to name names when it comes to the other VPR cast members involved, but instead remained focused on her dream wedding to Beau.

In a recent interview, Lala revealed the details as to why she was ultimately unable to attend Stassi and Beau’s nuptials.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares why she didn’t attend Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding

While appearing on Jeff Lewis Live, Lala opened up about the scheduling conflicts that made it impossible to be in two places at once.

“Her wedding was aligned with my tour schedule,” Lala shared, referring to her current live podcast events.

She continued, “I had canceled the tour probably twice already, and I just, she was so understanding, I let her know immediately, but I was having FOMO [Fear Of Missing Out] that I missed out on such an incredible moment in her life.”

Lala confirms which Vanderpump Rules stars were in attendance and which were disinvited from Stassi’s special day

“I think only Tom Schwartz and Katie [Maloney were in attendance,]” Lala shared. “Stassi had to shorten the guest list, so a few people got disinvited, which I can say that because Scheana [Shay] has spoken about it.”

Lala also confirmed she wasn’t sure if her fellow co-stars Tom Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix “were ever invited.”

Stassi has remained open about having to slash her wedding guestlist, and admitted that while it wasn’t easy, it was necessary since Bravo wouldn’t be aiding with a financial contribution.

“[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s**t ton of people,” she shared.

Despite all the speedbumps, Stassi and Beau were able to, once again, celebrate their love, this time with baby Hartford along for the ride.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.