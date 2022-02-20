Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals plans to purchase home in Utah

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed plans to purchase a home in Utah. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has her sights set on multiple homes in the near future. After a disastrous end to last year, with her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, it seems Lala is finally making strides to reclaim her life and build something special for her and her 11-month-old daughter, Ocean.

Lala has remained transparent with her fans and followers when it comes to the struggles she’s endured as a result of her breakup, and it has taken her a few months to finally start sharing her progress.

On social media, Lala opened up once again and revealed that she has plans to purchase property in her home state of Utah, but says she isn’t quite ready to give up on Los Angeles just yet.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Lala opened her DMs to fan questions and revealed she has plans to look outside of LA for another home.

“Would you ever consider coming back to SLC [Salt Lake City]?” a follower questioned.

Lala revealed that although most of her life (and career) lays within LA, she has plans to reconnect with her roots.

“My life is in LA, but I am planning on getting a place in Utah soon [heart emoji],” she responded.

Considering the intense situation that led to her split from Randall, it isn’t surprising to fans that Lala is in search of connection, and a home in Utah might be just what she needs.

Since her split from the film producer, Lala has consistently maintained that their relationship was one of the worst things to have happened to her. And considering the former couple also share a child together, there will likely never be a clean break for either of them.

Lala has previously shared that she has little communication with Randall when it comes to their co-parenting agreement. They have seemingly come to an understanding, though this may be thrown into question if Lala follows through on purchasing a home in Utah.

The Give Them Lala founder also recently revealed she’s putting herself back on the dating scene — sort of. After previously sharing that she wasn’t ready to date and didn’t see herself getting into a relationship any time soon, Lala revealed she was preparing to go on a group date.

She justified her dating decision by explaining that since the date was in a group setting, it didn’t require the same amount of commitment as an actual one-on-one date.

Lala has yet to reveal if she enjoyed the date or if she has plans to see the mystery man again, but here’s hoping she’s having luck moving on from her relationship with Randall.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.