Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent rebrands podcast after split with ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has taken another step toward distancing herself from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, following their split last month.

The couple, who ended their three-year engagement after rumors surfaced accusing Randall of being unfaithful, has been keeping the details of their breakup private. However, they’ve recently been taking steps to separate themselves from one another and it seems that the next step is removing Randall from the former couple’s podcast.

Although the change wasn’t officially announced by either party, one look at the current description for the podcast shows that he’s been all but removed from the venture.

Lala Kent rebrands podcast with former fiance Randall Emmett amid their split

On Instagram, Vanderpump Rules fan page @_surrules shared a screenshot of Lala’s new podcast image and description, and it’s safe to say all traces of Randall have been erased.

The podcast’s original name Give Them Lala…with Randall has been shortened to Give Them Lala, which is on-brand with Lala’s other ventures including her skincare and beauty line.

In addition, the podcast’s description has been altered to completely focus on Lala.

“Every day is a brand-new beginning for Lala Kent. Get to know the actress, singer, TV personality and entrepreneur, as she dives deep into relationships, sex, betrayal, mental health, personal life, and business,” the new description reads. “Lala’s top priority is to make her listeners feel heard, understood, and inspired. To give them honesty. Give them motivation. To Give Them Lala.”

In addition to the new podcast description, the graphic has also been switched out. What used to be an animated portrait of Randall and Lala is now replaced with a fierce picture of Lala wearing a crown and making a face.

Randall announced he was taking ‘a step back’ from the podcast in last week’s episode

Fans of the former couple won’t be entirely shocked by the rebranding of the podcast considering Randall made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode that he’s going to be removing himself from the podcast.

“Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests, and [it was] just an awesome time,” Randall said. “But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business.”

And adding a bit of salt to the already open wound, Lala has also altered the tattoo that once indicated her love for Randall. On her upper arm, where it once said “Rand” as a shout-out to her once-fiance, it now says “bRand new” which takes on a new meaning.

The former couple has continuously maintained that Ocean will remain their top priority regardless of what else is happening in their lives.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.