Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent purchases 1-year-old daughter Ocean’s first Louis Vuitton bag

Lala Kent’s 1-year-old daughter Ocean is already getting a taste for the finer things in life. The Vanderpump Rules star surprised her followers when she shared a major purchase she made for Ocean just following her first birthday – a Louis Vuitton bag.

Ocean’s newest gift from her momma came on the heels of her elaborate underwater-themed birthday party. The elaborate bash included plenty of balloons, presents, and decorations that any little girl would love.

According to Lala, she knows her purchase will leave some questioning her parenting, but in true Lala fashion, she isn’t too concerned about it.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared an adorable picture of her daughter Ocean while discussing her most recent purchase for the 1-year-old,

For the first shot, baby Ocean stood on the Livingroom furniture with a big, black bow headband and a smile on her face.

In her little hands, she held a black Louis Vuitton wallet. While some may think the purchase is too much for such a young child, Lala explained that handbags carry a special place in her heart and is something she’s hoping to pass onto Ocean as she grows.

Lala captioned the post,” I know a lot of you are going to think I’m nuts, but hear me out.”

“I really have a love for bags,” she explained. “My grandmother passed a lot of hers onto me, and I will one day pass them on to O[cean]. For my baby girls first birthday, I wanted to get her her first bag. so here she is with it, decked in @givethemlalababy [black heart emoji].”

Lala posed with her daughter in a second shot to show off their matching Louis Vuitton bags.

Lala makes luxurious purchase of her own, jokes about her ‘sugar daddy’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala also recently made a big purchase for herself. She also happened to poke fun at herself in the same post.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a picture of an Alexander McQueen box containing her most recent purchase.

Although she opted not to show off what the box contained, it’s a safe assumption that it was something lavish.

However, arguably the best part of the post came from Lala’s caption. Lala has long been criticized for being a sugar baby and allowing her ex-fiance Randall Emmett to purchase everything for her.

“My sugar daddy bought me something. His name is Amex & he’s got my name tattooed on him,” she wrote.

Given her most recent purchases for herself and Ocean, there’s a good chance the little one will acquire her mother’s fashion tastes.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.