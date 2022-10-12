Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent praises daughter Ocean, calls her ‘the funnest person’

Lala Kent shares hilarious post about “funnest” daughter Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent can’t help but gush about her deep love for her 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Ocean was born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom in the first half of 2021. She was the second baby of four born during that time, her March arrival less than two months following the birth of Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford in January.

Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay welcomed their first children shortly after that with both babies born in April 2021.

Since her arrival, Lala has continued to keep her fans and followers updated with all things Ocean, despite the ongoing drama between her and baby daddy Randall Emmett.

The former couple ended their engagement in October 2021 following cheating rumors that surfaced along with pictures of Randall hanging out with two anonymous young women who weren’t Lala.

Although their custody agreement is ongoing, that hasn’t stopped either of them from showing plenty of love for their daughter online. And in a recent post, Lala gave a great shoutout to her daughter while sharing some hilarious moments between them.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares hilarious memories with daughter Ocean

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared a carousel of Ocean-themed posts.

In the first picture, Ocean was seated on the floor near the kitchen. The adorable little one donned a light pink, sleeveless onesie with tan buttons.

She was seemingly in a moment of pure joy as she smiled wide for the camera while holding a starfish toy.

The next post was a video clip of Ocean coloring with a frog-type filter on her face. At first, she seems quite confused by her own appearance, but it doesn’t take long for her to take it in stride and send a wave to the camera.

The third post features another silly filter that finds Ocean with wide, wild eyes and more than a couple of chins. While some may find the filter unsettling, it’s clear baby Ocean found it to be quite entertaining.

The last video clip showed Ocean decked out in a sweet monster costume, complete with horns and purple dots, just like Sully from Monsters Inc.

Based on the post, it’s clear that little Ocean has plenty of personality.

“You’re the funnest person I know, O. I’m glad I had you,” Lala captioned the post about her mini-me.

Lala Kent’s co-stars and other Bravolebrities share love for Ocean

Several Bravo stars took to the comments section to share their love for baby Ocean and appreciation for Lala’s social media share.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute commented, “angel!! 😂 she’s so flipping funny and adorable.”

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King called her “amazing,” while current RHOC star Shannon Beador gushed, commenting, “Darling!”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga also left some love.

Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers, who shares two daughters with the film producer, also commented on the hilarious post, saying that it “made [her] day.”

She may be little, but it’s clear Ocean has a larger-than-life personality.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.