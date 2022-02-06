Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent opens up about insecurities, credits post-baby body to genetics

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent opened up about her own insecurities. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent knows how fortunate she was to have her body “bounce back” following her pregnancy with daughter, Ocean. However, she wants her followers to know this doesn’t mean she is free of any insecurities when it comes to her body.

Lala was among four current and former Vanderpump Rules personalities who all welcomed their first children within months of one another. Affectionately known as the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Stassi Schroeder, Lala, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all gave birth in the first half of 2021.

And while Lala seemed to snap back to her pre-baby body with ease, her co-stars didn’t share the experience. In fact, Scheana let it be known that she struggled to get her pre-baby body back following the birth of her daughter Summer Moon and she found it difficult not to compare herself to Lala’s experience.

However, Lala recently posted to social media and shared her own insecurities despite the perk of her post-baby body.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gets real about her insecurities

Over on her Instagram, Lala posted a picture of herself in the Ocean wearing a Give Them Lala themed bikini.

The candid shot saw Lala without her usual makeup glam, her hair in a messy low ponytail, and aviator shades. But it wasn’t the outfit that she wanted to focus on with her post. Instead, she pointed out her own insecurities to let her followers know they aren’t alone in their struggles.

“I will forever be in awe of the female body. Every single one of them,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I am aware my bounce back after having Ocean happened quickly- I attribute that to genetics. But, no matter what, we all have insecurities, and they are hard to shake.”

She continued to list a few of her own insecurities. “A couple of mine are: my left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out- this one I’ve been insecure about since I was a little kid,” she concluded.

Lala’s self love journey comes after hardships and split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Although Lala is clearly on a self-love journey, it hasn’t been an easy road and many of the changes have come following her difficult split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala and Randall ended their three-year engagement after rumors of infidelity hit social media. And since their split, Lala has been open about the toll it’s taken on her life.

She and Randall have an informal co-parenting agreement when it comes to the child they share, baby Ocean, but Lala admitted the two have very limited communication. She has also completely re-branded their once shared podcast, and even altered the tattoo on her arm that once signified her love for the film producer.

During the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Lala got even more candid about the pain of their split when she broke down over questioning how Randall made her feel safe enough to have a child.

Despite the pain of her split, Lala recently revealed she was dipping her toes back into the dating pond by going on a group date.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.