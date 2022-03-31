Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent launches new beauty product inspired by feud with co-star Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent used her past feud with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss as inspiration for her newest eyeshadow palette. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson/ @raquelleviss/Instagram

Lala Kent has made quite a name for herself throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules. And part of her polarizing personality comes from her quick temper and willingness to sling insults to anyone standing in her way.

This often included her co-stars, and one of her most memorable insults has now turned into the name of the newest eye shadow palette for Lala’s Give Them Lala Beauty line.

The best part? The co-star who was once at the receiving end of this iconic dig also helped Lala market the new product by modeling in a recent shoot. Lala’s often meek co-star Raquel Leviss stepped in to help her friend and prove that they’ve let bygones be bygones — for now.

Lala Kent enlists the help of Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss to market newest beauty product

Lala’s newest eyeshadow palette recently launched and the reality television personality had longtime viewers laughing at the product’s name — The Bambi Eyed B***h palette.

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty website, the newest addition includes, “neutrals and bronzey shades you’ve all been asking for.”

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared several shots from their photoshoot for the new palette.

“The Bambi Eyed B*tch palette 🦌 Thank you for being the biggest part of this @raquelleviss 🤍,” she captioned the post.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala and Raquel both shared the fun day dressed in elegant, flowy white dresses and had the photos taken in a studio set up to look like a lavish forest.

In that same shoot, Raquel debuted a new, longer hairstyle reminiscent of seasons past. Her glam team managed to take her usual short bob and add extensions so the waves of hair fell down to her waist.

Raquel also shared some behind the scenes footage from the day to her own Instagram.

“Two Bambi Eyed B*tches in the wild 🤍🦌 You saw it here first,” she captioned the post.

How did the iconic insult play out on Vanderpump Rules?

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall the epic Season 7 moment when Lala confronted Raquel after hearing rumors that Raquel had been critical of how Lala had been handling her father’s recent death.

As Lala does, she went for the jugular when confronting Raquel.

“I think that you as a woman do not sit there and empower other women. It is embarrassing,” she shouted at Raquel. ” Be quiet, I’m speaking.”

Lala continued to insult Raquel by calling her pathetic before finally walking away screaming, “Guess what? I thought you were a f**king dummy before my dad died. You f**king Bambi-eyed b***h.”

"I'm Better Than Them!" Lala Rages At Raquel Over Dad Comments | Season 7 | Vanderpump Rules

Though the co-stars have seemingly buried the hatchet since then, it’s a never-say-never situation when Lala Kent is involved. Should the hit Bravo show be renewed for another season, it’s a safe assumption that more drama will be ahead.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.