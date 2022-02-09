Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent jokes about ‘sugar daddy’ while sharing luxurious purchase

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent jokes about the latest purchase from her “sugar daddy.” Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent received plenty of criticism during her relationship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. However, it seems that since their breakup, she’s at least been able to find a little humor in the situation.

Since calling off their three-year engagement back in October, Lala has continuously opened up about their situation and the impact the hurtful split has had on her. And along the way, she’s also taken a few jabs at her baby daddy.

In a recent post to social media, Lala poked fun at the rumors that once swirled about her relationship that had people calling her a sugar baby.

Over on her Instagram stories, Lala shared a shot of her newest luxury purchase from Alexander McQueen. Although she opted not to show off what was in the box, Lala couldn’t help but crack a joke about the purchase itself by comparing it to the similarities with Randall.

“My sugar daddy bought me something,” she wrote in the stories’ caption. “His name is Amex [American Express] & he’s got my name tattooed on him.”

While the joke may seem subtle, longtime fans and followers of the former couple will recall that both Lala and Randall had each other’s names tattooed on their arms during their relationship.

Once they split and went their separate ways, Lala wasted no time altering her tattoo. Where it once read “Rand,” it now reads “bRand new.”

And, of course, being the savvy businesswoman that she is, Lala capitalized on the change once fans took notice. She took her new tattoo and font and used it on new merch from her Give Them Lala line.

Lala Kent reveals she considers her ‘other brands’ when entering Vanderpump Rules salary negotiations

Speaking of her other brands, Lala recently opened up about how she handles herself when it comes time for salary negotiations.

According to Lala, she considers all aspects of her life when it comes time to have those conversations. She acknowledged that her place on the show helped her other brands to grow.

“I also think about what feeds my other brands,” she told host Jason Tartick during an appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast. “If I’m on television, my other brands remain relevant. And that to me is also a huge deal and worth a lot. So, my team, when they go into negotiations, they know where my head is at, and we make sure that everybody leaves happy.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.