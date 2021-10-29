Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent isn’t giving in as Randall Emmett attempts to ‘win her back’

A source claims Lala is ending her relationship with Randall despite his attempts to “win” her back. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t giving in to ex-fiance Randall Emmett’s attempts at winning her back, according to a source.

The couple, who recently ended their three-year engagement after rumors surfaced (along with some damning pictures) that Randall was out on the town with two young women while in Nashville, have left fans wondering about the status of their relationship.

According to a source, however, it seems that Randall is set on winning Lala back, but she’s refusing to entertain the idea and is finding ways to move on from the heartbreak.

Randall is trying to ‘win’ Lala back

Speaking exclusively to E! News, a source claims that Randall is currently trying to rekindle his romance with Lala but it looks as though his efforts might be in vain.

“Randall has been trying to win her back over,” the source said. “He is doing anything to make her happy.”

Shortly before news of their split, Lala shared a video to her Instagram Stories that seemed to show her in the Beverly Hills Hotel along with the Beyonce song, Sorry, playing. However, it seems that Lala has opted to stay with Randall in the house that they’ve shared in order to let him spend time with their daughter, Ocean.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She isn’t going to take Ocean away from her dad,” the source shared. “Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point.”

Lala isn’t looking to rekindle the romance, searching for apartment instead

Although the source claims that Lala doesn’t intend on keeping Ocean from seeing Randall, she doesn’t plan on staying in their home and is said to be apartment hunting.

When the photos of Randall surfaced and started making the rounds online, Lala wasted no time in erasing any trace of him from her social media. Any and all pictures of Randall were either deleted or archived from her feed — which isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Another source shared that the former couple has been in communication, especially since “Randall doesn’t want to lose Lala.” However, this same source says they can confirm that Lala “has been apartment hunting” and will eventually move out of the home.

“Lala is not wanting to work things out with Randall,” the second source claimed. “She’s focused on Ocean, herself, and looking to the future. She’s spending time with friends, and Randall is trying to make it work and doesn’t want to call things off.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.