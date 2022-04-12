Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent is ready to go ‘zero contact’ with ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Lala Kent reveals she’s attempting to go “zero contact” while co-parenting with ex Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready to close the Randall chapter of her life by going zero contact with her baby daddy.

The revelation comes nearly six months following their October 2021 split that saw Lala end their three year engagement after learning of Randall’s latest cheating allegations.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, following their split, Lala ensured to have minimal contact with the film producer. Considering the two share their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, it remained difficult to completely cut him off.

However, during a recent appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen, Lala says she’s ready to finally move him out of her life for good and is currently trying a new parenting strategy.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent attempting ‘zero contact’ with ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Host Andy Cohen prompted Lala to dish on her current parenting relationship with Randall regarding their daughter Ocean. Lala revealed she ultimately wants nothing to do with Randall and is taking measures to remove as much contact with him as possible.

According to Lala, she’s trying a new style of parenting that allows Ocean to spend quality time with her dad, while allowing her to avoid him altogether.

“We parallel parent,” Lala shared.

“I’m trying to move to zero contact,” she elaborated. “We’ll see how that goes.”

When Andy later asked the 31-year-old if she would be pursuing full custody of their daughter, Lala declined to engage.

However, in a separate portion of their discussion, Lala ultimately revealed that the truth about Randall and what led to the demise of their relationship would eventually “come to the light.”

Lala refuses to hear Randall’s side, he says he won’t bad talk the mother of his child

Lala also revealed that she has yet to listen to Randall’s guest appearance on Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast. During his chat with the Shahs of Sunset star, Randall discussed his situation with Lala but said he wouldn’t talk bad about her because she’s the mother of his child.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he told the Genuinely GG host.

He shared, “She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom.”

As for her part, Lala has refused to hold back many details about their split. In addition to saying the experience “haunted” her on a daily basis, Lala also claimed Randall had cheated on her the same month she gave birth to their daughter.

It seems there’s no love lost between the exes.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.