Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent debuts new hair ahead of filming for Season 10

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t afraid to change up her look now and then. From blonde to brunette, the reality television personality, who joined the hit Bravo show in Season 4, has changed her tresses several times over the years. And now that Season 10 has finally begun filming, it seems only fitting that Lala would switch up her look one more time.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala has been the subject of serious criticism in recent months. She was initially blasted for her use of lip fillers with many accusing the Pump Rules star of resembling Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. And after learning that the mom of one was planning on going under the knife for a breast augmentation, many of her online followers begged Lala to reconsider if the health risks were worth it.

Despite the criticism, Lala continued to make her own decisions and has kept up with her lip fillers and followed through with her breast augmentation as well.

Thankfully, her transformation for the filming of Season 10 wasn’t as drastic and didn’t require Lala to go under the knife again. Instead, she took a pair of shears to her hair and gave herself some rocking bangs.

The new look isn’t as intense as her previous alterations, but even Lala herself had to admit that the change left her feeling “vulnerable.”

Thankfully, Lala tends to embrace the changes to her body and image, and if the picture she shared to social media is any indication of how she’ll handle her new fringe — it’s safe to say Lala will be just fine.

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a striking picture of herself with her new hairdo taking front and center.

Posed elegantly on a powder blue padded bench, Lala crossed her legs, letting one drape over the other while she set her hand atop them. Her other hand provided support as it was propped up on a matching pillow.

Her ensemble was more modest compared to Lala’s normal fashion choices. She donned a one-shoulder, ruffled, white dress with a small black polka dot print. She completed the cute summer look with a pair of red, white, and black Nike high-tops.

As for her new do, Lala pulled her blonde locks into a high bun giving a full look at her wispy bangs.

She captioned the post, “These bangs are making me vulnerable AF. Day 2. #mentionitall.”

Lala Kent wasn’t sure she would join the cast for Season 10 after rough ride in Season 9

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala remained undecided about whether or not she’d join the cast for the newest season. Shortly following the reunion for Season 9, Lala admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue on with the show.

During a December 2021 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala shared her hesitancy noting, “[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore.”

Given the criticism Lala received from her co-stars, it wasn’t surprising. Between the end of Season 9 and the reunion filming, Lala’s world was turned upside down when rumors surfaced that her fiance Randall Emmett was cheating. The allegations helped bring their relationship to an end, and while filming for the reunion, Lala learned that her co-stars weren’t completely oblivious.

In fact, they told the Give Them Lala author that they never brought it up because they didn’t think she’d want to hear it. That revelation hurt Lala — enough so that she wasn’t keen on returning.

“I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated,” she stated at the time. “I’ve been on this show for six years. I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise. … But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?’”

Ultimately, Lala has decided to return and part of the reason is because she’s looking forward to showing viewers what “single Lala” looks like.

Viewers will have to tune in when Season 10 roles around in order to watch it all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.