Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent celebrates sobriety ‘birthday’ at Universal Studios with family, co-stars

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent rang in yet another “sober birthday” surrounded by her family and several Pump Rules co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their children.

Lala first sought a sober life after her dad Kent passed away in April 2018. The grief and devastation of losing her father pushed Lala into heavy drinking and partying — a lifestyle she knew she’d never be able to keep up with.

In October of that same year, Lala made the brave choice to begin attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and getting sober.

She’s remained committed to staying free of any mind-altering substances and is determined to provide the best life for herself and her 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Each year Lala remains sober, she counts the day as another birthday for her.

This year, in celebration of her fourth year of sobriety, Lala spent some quality time with her family and Pump Rules friends at Universal Studios.

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared two pictures from her special day spent with special people.

In the first shot, Lala posed alongside her brother and mom, who held her daughter Ocean on one hip, as Lala smiled brightly for the photo op.

In the second picture, baby Ocean was seen walking hand in hand with Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon. The two are incredibly close in age, with Ocean being born just one month prior to Summer Moon.

Lala captioned the sweet post by expressing her gratitude to those who have supported her throughout her journey.

“Today marks 4 years of sobriety,” she wrote. “The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless. I’m grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl 💃🎉.”

Lala’s co-stars and other Bravolebrities show love and support for her sobriety

Among the slew of kind comments showing support for how far Lala has made it in her sobriety, some of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars also popped into her post’s comment section to share their support along with other Bravolebrities.

Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney shared congrats with the Give Them Lala Beauty founder along with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King who wrote, “This is so amazing Lala!!!! Wahooooo!!!!! You go on with ya bad self.”

Former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a comment stating she’s “so very proud” of Lala’s most recent milestone.

Another Vanderpump Rules alum, controversial personality Kristen Doute, echoed Stassi’s sentiments and beamed about how proud she is of her friend.

Heather McDonald of Juicy Scoop podcast also left some encouraging words for how Lala chose to celebrate the momentous occasion with her family, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga simply wrote, “Congrats ❤️❤️.”

There is clearly no shortage of love or support for Lala as she continues to get stronger in her sober journey.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.