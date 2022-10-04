Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent and Katie Maloney ‘enjoying being single together’ amid recent splits

Lala Kent talks “enjoying” the single life with Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lala Kent may have felt her dramatic split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett was traumatizing back when it first happened in October 2021, but she’s since found solace in being single alongside her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

Lala ended her three-year engagement to the film producer following cheating allegations that were further fueled when photos of him surfaced online during a trip to Nashville without his baby mama.

The two welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021 and continue to co-parent her despite their split, although Lala says she’s ready to have zero contact with Randall as soon as possible.

Lala isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star to find herself newly single, either. Katie and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz announced their split in March 2022.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the longtime loves announced their separation in separate posts on social media. It was during this time that Tom also revealed it was Katie who had chosen to walk away from their union.

Now that both women find themselves single at the same time, Lala recently dished that they’ve been enjoying each other’s company and acting as each other’s “partner in crime.”

Lala Kent talks being single alongside Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney

Talking to People, Lala opened up about the status of her friendship with Katie, and as it turns out, they’re having a blast with one another.

“We’re having the best time. We’re having the best time,” Lala told the outlet.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder elaborated that she and Katie speak each morning to debrief the latest news about the men in their dating lives, including which ones they’re into and which ones they’re ready to ditch.

“We’re just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime,” Lala noted.

Lala dishes on ‘tricky’ co-parenting relationship with Randall Emmett

In the same conversation, Lala opened up about the status of her co-parenting relationship with Randall when it comes to their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

According to Lala, she acknowledges their relationship is “always going to be tricky.”

“He does whatever he does. I do whatever I do,” she noted. “And then, we only communicate about Ocean, and it’s very quick and simple.”

Lala confirmed she also hasn’t seen her ex-fiance since “the day [she] left him” and hopes she’ll be able to keep it that way indefinitely.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.