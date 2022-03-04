Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent and Katie Maloney enjoy girls’ night out amid split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

Vanderpump Rules friends and co-stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney enjoyed some quality time together and were spotted grabbing a bite to eat.

The two Bravo stars looked effortlessly chic as they walked into a restaurant in West Hollywood.

And given everything Lala has had going on amidst her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, she could seemingly use some girl time as she embraces her new step into the single life.

Lala hasn’t shied away in recent weeks when it comes to spilling the details on her split from Randall. Despite the fact that they are currently co-parenting their 11-month-old daughter Ocean, Lala has been consistent in wanting to hold Randall accountable for the infidelity that reportedly ended their 3-year engagement.

Lala Kent steps out for dinner with pal and Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney

Katie and Lala both arrived at dinner in black dresses. As longtime followers may have guessed, Lala’s dress was a casual black sweater dress that she spruced up with front zip, high heel ankle boots.

Her makeup was on the subtle side and included a light pink eye look and neutral brown lip.

For her part, Katie also dressed in her usual style. She wore a strappy black mini dress and paired it with a leopard print button-up that she left undone. She also wore black boots to complete her look.

Although she’s going through a particularly painful time, Lala was all smiles as she walked into the restaurant with Katie.

Katie also shared some fun from their meal together over on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a video of Lala being served a dessert that read “hit me” in chocolate. Then while a member of the wait staff poured warm caramel over it, Lala hit the top of the dessert with her spoon and melted ice cream spilled over the sides.

Judging by her laugh, Lala enjoyed the interactive addition to their dinner.

Lala focused on building her brands while simultaneously shading Randall

She may have been all smiles while out for dinner with Katie, but Lala wasn’t holding back any punches in a recent post marketing the newest beauty product added to her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

In fact, she used the opportunity to take a jab at Randall and his choice of diamond used for her engagement ring.

“Dripping in diamonds that we’re never brown,” she captioned the post.

Shortly after announcing their split, Lala spilled details about her engagement ring which included the bombshell news that the diamond had been altered to turn it from a brown color to the crystal clear look that people crave.

According to Lala at the time, she took the ring to a jeweler and they explained that although she believed her ring to be valued at $150,000 it was probably more in the “teens.”

If Lala’s recent jabs are any indication of the future bombshells in store, there’s bound to be many more along the way.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.